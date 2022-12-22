MANILA -- Mimiyuuuh has collaborated with Nadine Lustre for a fashion-themed vlog.

The two took part in a "style swap" challenge, with Lustre revealing that she once tapped Mimiyuuuh to design clothes for her.

Mimiyuuuh, a fashion design and merchandising graduate, started a clothing brand called Fangs before venturing into vlogging. He relaunched the brand earlier this year.

"First na encounter naming dalawa, nagpagawa ako ng clothes sa kanya," Lustre said.

"Nakita ko kasi 'yung exhibit mo sa mall. Tapos sabi ko, 'Ay, gusto ko 'yung mga designs niya," she added.

For their "style swap" challenge, Mimiyuuuh and Lustre exchanged clothes under four categories: casual, glam, baddie, and signature looks.

"Ako talaga island girl," said Lustre, who has been staying in the tropical paradise of Siargao during the pandemic.

Mimiyuuuh, for his part, said: "Ako naman feeling ko I'm known for denims. Lahat ng damit ko, may denim talaga ako."

Check out the results of their "style swap" challenge below:

Screengrab from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube page Screengrab from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube page Screengrab from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube page Screengrab from Mimiyuuuh's YouTube page

Related video: