MANILA — Mimiyuuuh, one of today’s most successful vloggers who has also become an in-demand brand endorser, now relishes being able to celebrate Christmas, as he recounted Wednesday having to work during the holidays before his YouTube breakthrough.

In a viral post on Facebook, which has drawn nearly 90,000 reactions, Mimiyuuuh shared old photos of him inside what appears to be a stall, captioned with his recollection of having to spend Christmas eve in Baclaran.

“Alam niyo po dati, parang normal day lang po sa amin ang Pasko. Hindi po kami nakakapag-celebrate kasi nagtitinda po kami kinagabihan tapos sa araw po ng Pasko, tutulog na lang po kami tapos kakain tapos titinda po ulit,” he wrote.

Mimiyuuuh elaborated on his family’s situation then, in a vlog showing him in a “mukbang” session with his siblings, released also on Wednesday.

“Noong hindi pa ako nag-va-vlog, wala pa po kami masyadong pera noon. I really felt, ‘yung Christmas po namin dati, parang hindi talaga siya special.

Kasi every Christmas, parang napi-feel ko na obligated ako mag-work, magtinda, kasi nga tutulong kami sa parents namin. So hindi kami nakaka-celebrate ng Christmas talaga. It’s just a normal day,” he said.

Mimiyuuuh became a viral sensation in 2019, and has since managed to sustain his popularity online with his vlogs and other social media posts, often partnering with brands. He would later expand his career to become a fashion designer and recording artist.

Over the years, vlogging has afforded Mimiyuuuh the construction of a dream home for his family as well as their first owned vehicle, among other personal milestones — a far cry from having to skip holiday celebrations to earn money.

“Dati, naiinggit ako sa ibang family na nag-si-celebrate ng Christmas, ‘yung talagang may event sila, may program. Since puyat po kami ng 24 — kasi nagtitinda kami sa Baclaran, Simbang Gabi — ‘yung Christmas namin, ikakain na lang namin, tapos matutulog kami,” he shared.

The only semblance of the day being special was having lechon manok for dinner — if their earnings afforded it — Mimiyuuuh recalled. In his vlog, he and his siblings waxed sentimental about sharing lechon manok again, but this time, living comfortably enough to have a festive Christmas.

“Sobrang nostalgic ng experience na ‘to sa akin. Kahit hindi naman bongga ang Pasko niyo, basta magkakasama kayo, nandoon na rin ang essence ng Pasko,” he said.

