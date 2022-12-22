MANILA -- Beauty queen-turned-actress Kylie Verzosa is one of the best dressed stars in the Philippines this year, according to a local fashion magazine.

The Miss International 2016 titleholder was included in Preview's Best Dressed 2022 list, which recognizes "10 unique individuals who are radically transforming the ways we look at and consume fashion."

In an article released Wednesday, Preview noted how Verzosa was able to "boldly experiment with her sartorial choices as a true-blue fashion girl."

"She drops all inhibitions when dressing up, choosing to wear what she wants and what feels authentic to her personal style," the magazine said.

"Be it a sultry bikini OOTD, a slinky Barbiecore dress, or a Y2K-inspired look (that even Paris Hilton gave her stamp of approval to!), Kylie makes putting together an outfit look like a walk in the park."

Aside from Verzosa, other personalities in Preview's Best Dressed 2022 list include actresses Marian Rivera and Kyline Alcantara, celebrity doctor Hayden Kho, and events hosts Tim Yap and Angelique Manto.

Completing the roster are stylist Cath Sobrevega, Tourism Promotions Board chief Marga Nograles, entrepreneur Sarah Yu, and designer Patricia Santos.

