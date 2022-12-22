MANILA -- A Filipino shoemaker is returning as an official sponsor of the Miss Universe pageant.

Jojo Bragais was tapped as a footwear sponsor for the 71st edition of the pageant, as seen in the latest announcement by the Miss Universe Organization.

Other partners include Carnival Cruise Line, Hyatt New Orleans, J & Co., Lazada, Liva Fluid Fashion, Mouawad, Muba Cosmetics, Portia and Scarlett, and The Sash Company.

Filipina beauty specialist Olivia Quido-Co is also back as a skin care sponsor of the upcoming pageant.

Reposting Miss Universe's announcement on his Instagram page, Bragais said he is looking forward to being part of the international pageant once again.

"I'm back, Universe! See you, New Orleans!" said the shoemaker, who was first tapped as a Miss Universe sponsor in 2021.

The 71st Miss Universe pageant will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana in the United States on January 14.

The Philippines' representative, Celeste Cortesi, is aiming to win the country's fifth crown.

Related video: