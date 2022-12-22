Hannah Arnold reveals one of the best parts of pageantry

MANILA – More than a week since her Top 15 finish at the Miss International 2022, Hannah Arnold took to social media to share what she considers as “one of the best parts of pageantry.”

Sharing a photo of herself hugging her mom on Instagram, Arnold wrote: “One of the best parts of pageantry is looking past the judges and seeing the faces of your loved ones in the crowd.”

“Their cheers and smiles help shake away the nerves and remind you to enjoy every moment on stage,” she added.

But the most memorable part, she said, is getting the biggest and warming hugs from her family and loved ones afterwards.

For the Filipina beauty, that just “makes everything better” no matter what the outcome of the competition is.

The Philippine representative finished in the Top 15 of the competition, held last December 13 at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan, with Jasmin Selberg of Germany winning the title.

Arnold was crowned Binibining Pilipinas International in 2021. She had to wait for more than a year for her turn on the global stage as Miss International postponed its 2020 and 2021 pageants due to the pandemic.

Related video: