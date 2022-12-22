Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Do you feel lonely, anxious, or stressed during the holiday season? If yes, you may be suffering from seasonal affective disorder, according to a psychologist.

Mind You senior psychologist Rea Villa said seasonal affective disorder usually affects people around Christmastime.

“It’s a mental health condition wherein during the winter or during cold season, you feel this sort of loneliness. This happens usually at least two years in a row to be diagnosed with seasonal affective disorder, and it’s not explained by any social or psychological changes in the person’s environment,” she told ANC on Thursday.

Since the Philippines does not experience winter, Filipino psychologists instead call the condition monsoon affective disorder or monsoon depression. Filipinos usually get affected by it at the onset of the rainy season.

“We usually experience seasonal affective disorder when the rainy season comes. And when the -ber months also come. So, when it’s parang colder, or the daylight hours are shorter, we are more vulnerable to get lonely,” Villa said.

The psychologist said the length of the Christmas season in the Philippines worsens the holiday blues of Filipinos who suffer from it.

“People might feel more anxious or stressed or depressed due to the chaotic nature of the Christmas season. So, as the Philippines have this world’s longest Christmas season, naturally the length of time is accompanied by a lot of stress and worry and sometimes sadness. So -ber months pa lang, we already look forward to it, and we are more vulnerable,” Villa explained.

She said families of overseas Filipino workers are more likely to experience monsoon affected disorders.

“Ang mas vulnerable is yung mga family members na may OFWs, because Christmas in the Philippines is all about family and traditions and being together, and the distance does not permit it despite the technology that we have.”

People who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 are also more likely to be down this Christmas, she said.

Filipinos who have to work during the holidays are more prone as well to suffering from monsoon depression.

“It’s like a daily, a usual activity for them. So they feel that they are--parang FOMO, fear of missing out. When they are expected to be with their families, they have to work. So nagkakaroon tayo ng mga different emotions involved with the season,” Villa said.

“So they could be grateful they have work. But at the same time, they feel sadness when they’re not with their family. So it’s really a mixture, kasi 'pag December, it’s also the yearend. So we are more sensitive or emotional, because it’s a reflection of how did we do this 2022, plus the anxiety that 2023 might bring is all lumped up in that season as well.”

The psychologist said it is important for Filipinos to reflect on the possible reasons for their sadness this Christmas.

“There are a lot of factors that contribute to it, it’s not an overnight thing. So maybe, a deep reflection of how you are right now in your life would make you understand your behavior on why you are experiencing sadness,” she said.

It is also important, however, to give yourself time to enjoy the holidays and take care of yourself, Villa pointed out.

“There’s a lot of fun activities you could do. So, (if you’re) working during Christmas, maybe you could declare a Christmas day on your own. When you’re not working, do a karaoke,” she said.

“Then self-care is important. It’s not selfish to give yourself some pamper time. And as Filipinos, we usually look at other people, our families. But in order to help our families, we also need to help ourselves. So it’s really taking care of ourselves also and making sure na naaalagaan din natin yung sarili natin during the season.”

“Kasi minsan, bigay na bigay tayo ng gifts. But what can you do for yourself?” she asked.

If a loved one is suffering from monsoon-affected disorder, the best thing you can do is be there for them, Villa said.

“Kung malayo naman, OFW, it’s really talking to them, affirming and validating that, you know, even if it’s Christmas and we’re expected to be happy, and if you’re sad, it’s also a valid emotion.”

“So sometimes, we disregard kasi, ba’t ka malulungkot, Pasko naman? And that will invalidate feelings. So it’s important to acknowledge na okay, I’m really experiencing this, and if you need to consult a mental health professional, that is also encouraged,” she said.

--ANC, 22 December 2022

