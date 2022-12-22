Christmas 2022: 14 food options for your holiday party

Looking for something different for you Christmas potluck? Or special meals and foodie gifts for the holiday season?

Here’s a list of specials for add some cheer to your Christmas feasts:

BCN, LAS FLORES, TOMATITO, RAMBLA, RUMBA

Handout

Spanish restaurants BCN, Las Flores, Tomatito, Rambla and Rumba have released their Holiday Especiales menu for festive Christmas dining and drinking.

Guests can also bring home a taste of Spain by ordering their Charcuterie To-Go (in photo), a selection of quesos and embutidos and comes with pan con tomate, grapes, walnuts and mango jam. The\re al,so also special in-restaurant menu items all December long.

In Las Flores and Rambla, the holiday specials are Lamb Shank with mashed potatoes and Huevos Rotos (gulas, shrimps, broken eggs, potatoes, garlic oil); BCN and Tomatito offer Roast Beef with mashed potatoes and gravy and Baked Lapu-Lapu with Bilbaina sauce and patatas panaderas; while Rumba serves Mussels in marinara with fries and herb-roasted Porchetta.

BROTZEIT

Jeeves de Veyra

German bierhaus Brotzeit greets guests “frohe Weihnachten!” with three Christmas additions to the menu.

The Speck Slab is its own version of the bacon slab served with camembert cheese and spiced bacon confiture, while the rosemary-grilled US Beef Tomahawk is served with garlic confit, golden roasted potatoes and garden salad. For dessert, there's Apfel Krapfen, baked apple fritter rolls topped with streusel served with Haagen Dazs caramel biscuit and cream.

Brotzeit branches can be found at Shangri-La at the Fort, Shangri-La Plaza, and at Alabang West Parade.

SALMON HQ

Joko Magalong-de Veyra

Salmon HQ, founded by an aspiring home cook mentored by a Japanese sushi master, offers premium trays for salmon lovers properly packed so its delivered fresh.

On the menu are: Premium Salmon Cake with layers of premium kani kama, ebiko, premium spicy salmon, and chuka wakame mixed with Japanese sushi rice; Gunkan Heart,sushi rice wrapped in salmon, topped with, tuna, uni, kani, cream cheese, ikura, or more salmon that comes with a thick umami sauce that can be drizzled on top; Inari Sushi, simmered tofu pockets in sweet and savory dashi based broth stuffed with sushi rice topped with kani salad, inari tuna, shoyu inari, salmon miso inari, spicy tuna inari, and uni inari; Aburi Scallops, Salmon and Ebi Sushi Bake, filled with scallops, salmon, ebi, kani, secret sauce, seasoned rice, and topped with more scallops, salmon, ebi, crunchy flakes, and ebiko; and Crunchy California Sushi Bake with seasoned rice, cucumbers, mango, ebiko, premium kani, crunchy flakes, and three kinds of sauce.

For orders, please DM @salmon.hq on Instagram or social media.

GRINGO

Handout

Gringo Chicken and Ribs rolls out a "Hola-day" BBQ feast (in photo) filled with South American flavors.

The platter contains Chimichurri Grilled Pork (grilled pork belly marinated in Gringo’s signature chimichurri sauce); Smoked Beef Brisket (slow-cooked juicy, tender, beef brisket served with three sauces, sweet tangy BBQ sauce, soy vinegar, and aus jus; BBQ Chicken Wings (cerveza BBQ, chimichurri parmesan, and blackened lime; Baked Mussels with butter sauce and melted cheese; and Grilled Frankfurter Sausage. Sides of corn in a cob, coleslaw, and french fries round up the list for this holiday offer platter.

The platter is available now at all Gringo Chicken and Ribs branches or for delivery by calling 88-GRINGO or visiting their website at gringo.ph.

HARD ROCK CAFÉ

Handout

Rock, feast and be merry with Hard Rock Café’s festive shareables.

The shareables (in photo) come in two versions: the Mixed Seafood Platter with One Night in Bangkok Spicy Shrimp; Manhattan Fish and Fries; Crispy Crablets; Jalapenos and Twister Fries; and the All-Meat Platter with Roast Beef, Spicy Hungarian Sausage, Wings, Barbecue Corn Ribs and Twister Fries. Each platter is good for four people.

These are now available at the Conrad S’Maison and Glorietta branches of Hard Rock Café.

TGIFRIDAYS

Handout

At TGIFridays, two is a happy number with their Christmas platters for two.

The hearty servings of these shareable platters include Catch of the Season (whiskey-glazed salmon and whiskey glazed shrimps) for P945; Sweet Savory Combo (teriyaki chop and leg quarter)for P845; Top Shelf Pairing (whiskey glazed baby back rib and whiskey glazed grilled chicken breast, in photo) for P960) and Seared + Frizzled (teriyaki chop, Cajun shrimps) for P795. All are served with seasonal vegetables and choice of mashed potato or garlic rice.

Now available at all branches.

TATATITO

Handout

Filipino restaurant Tatatito adds two new dishes right on time for Chrstimas..

The first is Crab Relyeno, crab stuffed with rich crab meat, garlic longganisa and egg and topped with crab meat floss, green onion and garlic. This comes with three special sauces : ginataang santol, lapu-lapu sauce, and suka pinakurat.

The second is Tatatito’s take on pancit bam-i from Central Visayas. This dish features stir-fried canton and sotanghon noodles sauteed with smoky salmon tinapa, shrimp, and vegetables topped with crispy salmon skin and garlic bits.

Tatatito can be found at Dela Rosa St. corner C. Palanca (OPL Building) in Legazpi Village, Makati and is open everyday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. except for Friday until 11 p.m.

MODERN SHANGHAI

Handout

Modern Shanghai adds a special Braised Pork Knuckle to its menu for the holidays.

Cooked low and slow in a sweet and savory sauce, Braised Pork Knuckle (in photo) or pata tim is well-loved because of its melt-in-your-mouth texture and makes for a great addition to your Christmas feast.

Order one or two for your holiday gatherings at Modern Shang with branches at ﻿Trinoma, Shangri-La Plaza, ATC, My South Hall, Mall of Asia, Mckinley, Greenbelt, UP Town Center, Robinsons Magnolia, NOMO, Evia, Global South and Glorietta (soon to open).

KING JADE

Handout





Looking for something healthy and light for your Christmas potluck? Chinese family deli King Jade started delivering Chinese lumpia during the pandemic. After getting rave reviews during bazaars, they now serve these out of an actual sit-down restaurant in E. Rodriguez in Quezon City.

For big parties, they offer DIY Chinese Lumpia trays (in photo) good for 6 or 12 that come with the lumpia mix, garlic, wansuy, lumpia wrappers, crispy nori bihon, peanuts, and their secret sauce. Pair this with a bilao of their cha misua or chao mian for a feast of Chinese comfort food.

For a list of their complete menu, please visit @kingjadelumpia on FB or IG.

SAMSAM KOREAN CHIKIN

Handout

Korean fried chicken cloud kitchen Samsam Chikin fries up new combos featuring Honey Butter, Gochujang, and Yangneom, and Honey Soy Chicken Wings

These come in sets good for 2, 4, and 6 people and includes kimchi, Chikin mu pickled radish, and bottled house blend iced tea. They are available for online ordering and delivery through their website (www.samsamchikin.com), Viber (0968-606-1370), and GrabFood.

CARLITO’S SEASIG SEAFOOD PALUTO

Handout

Carlito’s Seasig Seafood Paluto started out as a small kiosk in a Mandaluyong food park. Now, they have a sit-down restaurant in Shaw Boulevard.

For Christmas, Carlito’s spares seafood lovers the drive though Christmas traffic by assembling their favorite seafood on a bilao to deliver right to your doorstep. They even have combinations with either pork inihaw or sisig to keep non-seafood eating friends and family happy.

Check out their other specialties like halang-halang, Chinese-style steamed lapu-lapu, adobong pusit and more selections from their menu.

Check out @carlitosseafood on Instagram for their complete list of seafood bilaos, and how to order.

COCHIPINOY

Jeeves de Veyra

Cochipinoy started roasting Spanish-style cochinilio back in 2020. The skin is crispy and has that satisfying crack when sliced with a plate.

“The simpler, the better,” says Cochipinoy owner Lance Ngo.

Each roast pig comes with hoisin, mustard, and vinegar for diners to tweak to their preference.

Check out @cochipinoy on Instagram for pricing and ordering information.

EVERYTHING BUT CHEESE

Handout

Everything But Cheese brings excitement to your Christmas table with its Cheesy Holiday Pans.

Check out the Cheesy Baked Rice (Garlic Parmesan and Spicy Buffalo), or the Mac ’n Cheese (4 Cheese & Bacon and Spinach & White Cheese). Every pan is good for 4 to 5 people.

Available through GrabFood, Foodpanda, or Booky.

DISCOVERY PRIMEA

Handout

Discovery Primea's culinary team prepares trays of the hotel's bestsellers to add to your celebrations wherever they may be. These are good for 8 to 10 persons and include Slow-Roasted US Beef, Sugar-Crusted Christmas Ham, and the hotel's signature Wagyu Beef and Seafood Paellas.

Filling dishes include Crispy "Lechon" Belly, Baked Macaroni, Callos a la Madrileña, Baked Spaghetti Carbonara, Penne al Chorizo, and Lengua Sevillana.

Discovery Primea has also assembled themed Christmas hampers.The Pasta Dinner Hamper includes premium ingredients for pasta with homemade specialties such as gingerbread cookies and ciabatta loaf. The Great BBQ Hamper features Slow-Roasted US Beef Short Plate "Pastrami" with homemade steak sauce, along with Christmas fruit cake and a bottle of wine. And lastly, the Que Rico Paella Hamper presents an assortment of gourmet paella ingredients as well as your own “La Barraca” paella pan and a bottle of premium red wine

For more information on these offers, as well as special hotel and restaurant holiday packages, visit here.

EXTRA: TOBBYS CUSINA PANGASINENSE GOURMET CONDIMENTS

Jeeves de Veyra

Tobby’s Cusina bottles up the sweet and salty flavors of Filipino food in their jars of gourmet condiments.

CEO Ryan Angeles wanted to showcase the rich flavors of Pangasinan and Tobby’s Cusina did just that with its Atchara, Alamang Bagoong, Alamang Bagoong Piri Piri, and Alho Piri-Piri (chili garlic).

Just add rice to the Sinage (Sinangag Aligue), Bangag (Bagoong Bagnet), and Sigoyo (Sinangag Gourmet Tuyo) to make a complete meal.

The sauces are available as gift bags in sets of 4 or a boxed set of 6 from their Shopee store or by DM-ing them on @tobbys_cusina on Instagram or Facebook.

EXTRA: MOTHER TONGUE SANTA BABY SPICE HOT GLAZE

Jeeves de Veyra

Think your traditional Christmas ham could use a little more heat. Mother Tongue was giving a taste of the Santa Baby Hot Glaze during the Ultimate Taste Test alongside their Salsa and Mushroom Sauce. Think of the sweet pineapple sauce used in ham with a more than generous proportion of their hot sauce and you’ve got this.

Order via their Instagram at @mothertongueph.