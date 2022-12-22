The UP Lantern Parade at the University of the Philippines - Diliman in Quezon City returns on December 21, 2022, after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — A female biker with the call to "stop red-tagging" captured the essence of the return of the annual traditional Lantern Parade at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

With professors facing the dangers of red-tagging, the College of Arts and Letters (CAL) chose a float that highlights the mode of transportation used by many Filipino during lockdowns.

Last August, the Komisyon sa Wikang Filipino (KWF) issued an internal memorandum calling on its personnel to stop the distribution of books that contain "anti-government” text in schools and public libraries.

These included the works of CAL professors such as “Teatro Politikal Dos” by Malou Jacob, and “Kalatas: Mga Kuwentong Bayan at Kuwentong Buhay,” by Rommel Rodriquez, along with “Labas: Mga Palabas sa Labas ng Sentro” ni Reuel Aguila.

"Isang babaeng nagba-bike at ‘yung bike made of local materials …Nung pandemic kailangan nating mag-import ng almost 18 million bikes para sa mga tao, magamit nila, makapagtrabaho, makatawid, makapagpatuloy ng production nila," CAL dean Jimmuel Naval told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Ito ‘yung nagtawid sa atin sa kabila ng pandemya, sa gitna ng kahirapan, itong mga bike na ito para makapagpatuloy na mabuhay, makapaghanapbuhay. Malaking bagay itong bike na ito, nakakatipid ito at the same time (bawas) pollution," he added.

Naval said that despite this, many still fought for their rights during the COVID crisis.

"Sa amin, simula na ito ng bagong simula para sa hanapbuhay, pagtulong sa kapwa at pagpupursigi doon sa mga sinimulang paglalaban ng karapatan, kaya nga may nasingit na red-tagging," Naval said.

"Sa kabila ng COVID, may mga tao pa ring nagpupursigi para sa kanilang karapatan, estudyante, mamamayan, kapwa manggagawa at kabahagi ng lipunan," he added.

CAL took the top spot for this year's contest followed by the College of Science, College of Social Work and Community Development, and Asian Center.

Naval hopes that the return of the Lantern Parade would also signal the readiness of the campus to return to face-to-face classes next semester.

"Ito ay sort of reunion para sa lahat … Hindi pa 100% face-to-face ang (UP) Diliman pero ang daming nagpuntahan na estudyante," he said.

"Simula uli tayo pero dapat maging masigla na tayo at paghandaan natin ‘yung mga susunod na darating na delubyo. Katulad ng kawayan, humahapay tayo pero bumabangon tayo, bumabalik tayo sa dati."

The UP’s Lantern Parade tradition began in 1922 inspired by the practice of carrying lanterns to December masses.

Aside from being a showcase of creativity by members of the UP community, the lanterns and their presentations have also been an avenue for commenting on social issues.

