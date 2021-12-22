MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

ARANETA CITY BUS STATION ROUTES

Handout

The Araneta City Bus Station will remain open for the holidays to cater to passengers going to and from Central Luzon and key areas in Metro Manila.

Routes that are currently approved by the LTFRB to operate at the Araneta City Bus Station are the following:

1. Provincial buses (5 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

- San Fernando, Pampanga: P150

- Dau, Pampanga: P180

- Angeles, Pampanga: P180

- Arayat, Pampanga: P180



2. Beep jeep (4 a.m. to 9 p.m.)



- SSS Marikina

- Marikina Fortune

- Philcoa

- Roces – Pantranco

- Rosario, Pasig



3. City Bus (4 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

- Doroteo Jose



4. UBE Express (5 a.m. to 8 p.m.)



5. Araneta City – NAIA



The Araneta City Bus Station management advises that bus schedules remain available every hour, but delays should be expected due to the impending holiday traffic.

AYALA LAND'S VERMOSA

Handout

Families can gear up for new adventures at Ayala Land’s Vermosa, a modern suburban community in Imus Daang Hari, Cavite that brings together residential, retail, and business spots in one destination.

The 700-hectare estate is bolstered by sports and fitness amenities, bike paths, and green open spaces.

Vermosa also has a food and lifestyle market featuring 60 merchants. It is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CEBUANA LHUILLIER'S EASYTRIP RELOADING SERVICE

Motorists can now reload their Easytrip RFID in Cebuana Lhuillier branches, nationwide.

One of the largest electronic toll collection providers in the country, Easytrip covers entryways of North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Cavite Expressway (CAVITEX), C5 Link Flyover, and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX).

DOT LAUNCHES BALIKAN.PH

Handout

The Department of Tourism (DOT) recently launched the Balikan.ph website, dubbed as a one-stop spot for Balikbayan-exclusive promos with as much as 50% discount on vacation packages, including hotel and resort rates.

Under the "Balikan ang Pilipinas" campaign of the DOT, the balikan.ph website aims to encourage overseas Filipinos and overseas Filipino workers to return home for the holiday season and rediscover the Philippines with their loved ones.

The balikan.ph page serves as an aggregator of information, leading to the merchants' websites for the particulars of the deals and discounts. The offers have been curated in cooperation with various airlines, DOT-accredited establishments, the Philippine Tour Operators Association Inc. the Philippine Hotel Owners Association Inc., and the Hotel Sales & Marketing Association International Inc.

Balikbayans are encouraged to regularly check the site for the updated list and details of travel deals. The promos and discounts are available until March 2022.

TRIP.COM YEAR-END SALE

Handout

Trip.com is holding a year-end sale in the Philippines until January 16, 2022, offering discounts of up to 60% on hotel bookings.

Users can choose from over 40 participating hotels, including The Lind Boracay, Crimson Resort and Spa Boracay, Discovery Suites Manila, and Crosswinds Tagaytay, among others.

Trip.com has also extended its vaccinated discount campaign until June 30, 2022. This rewards fully-vaccinated users of the platform with exclusive benefits and discounts for domestic travel opportunities.