MANILA -- Starbucks is giving Filipinos more options to enjoy its best-selling drinks and food with its new Mobile Order and Pay system.

Adapting to the "new normal" brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the coffee chain is letting customers order through the Starbucks app in advance, removing the need to wait in line at the store.

They have four options in getting their orders. Aside from the usual in-store and curbside pickup, they can also head to the drive-thru windows at select branches.

There is also outdoor pickup, where the barista will bring the order to a chosen nearby spot.

"As we welcome customers back to our stores, we'd like to offer more convenient options to enjoy their coffee," Jamie Silva, senior manager for marketing, digital customer experience, and loyalty of Starbucks Philippines, said in a statement.

Just as in stores, customers can still modify the size, dairy selections, and add-ons, among others, of their online orders, and even have their pastries warmed before pickup.

Starbucks Rewards members can still collect stars on their Mobile Order and Pay purchases, as well as e-stickers if they are collecting for the coffee chain's popular planners.