Miss World pageant rescheduled to March 2022

The Miss World Organization has announced a new date for its coronation night, following last week's postponement over COVID-19 concerns.

In a Facebook post, organizers said the Miss World 2021 contestants are set to gather once more at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico on March 16, 2022.

"We are so excited that we are staying in Puerto Rico to crown the new Miss World," Miss World president Julia Morley said.

The Philippines' representative this year, Tracy Perez, has already secured a slot in the Top 30 of Miss World 2021 as one of the winners of both the head-to-head challenge and the Beauty with a Purpose project.

She is aiming for the Philippines' second Miss World crown, after Megan Young in 2013.

Related video: