Photo from Ayala Museum's online store

MANILA -- Ayala Museum has unveiled a new action figure in the likeness of Filipino hero Andres Bonifacio.

The founder of the revolutionary group Katipunan is the second to be featured in the museum's Historic Heroes collection, after Jose Rizal.

Bonifacio is depicted wielding a bolo knife and a torn piece of his cedula or tax certificate. The action figure is priced at P1,999.99 at Ayala Museum's online store.

Ayala Museum launched its Historic Heroes collection in October last year with a resin figure of Rizal holding a quill and a copy of his novel, "Noli Me Tangere."

It is still available along with the newly released Bonifacio action figure, also for P1,999.95.

Ayala Museum reopened to the public last December 4, after more than two years.