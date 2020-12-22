Joseph Gordon-Levitt is asking followers to react to photo of EDSA traffic

MANILA - Joseph Gordon-Levitt is once again featuring the Philippines in his creative collaboration platform hitRECord.

In a post on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, the Hollywood actor asked his followers to react to a photo that showed a traffic jam on EDSA.

"Take a look at this photo of a traffic jam on the EDSA highway in the Philippines. How would you describe this scene in *exactly* 5 words?" he wrote.

Gordon-Levitt said the answers will be part of "Stories of the Philippines," which he described as "one of the first spin-off projects to the hitRECord community."

The actor said he is "looking forward to seeing what this piece becomes."

This is Gordon-Levitt's one of many challenges to Filipinos in recent months, with the previous ones involving voice acting and writing.

Gordon-Levitt started hitRECord with the idea of providing people, particularly those in the creative field, an open community where they can interact with others and foster ideas.

Some of its projects include art, videos, stories, poems, portraits, and screenplays.

