Dimples Romana's daughter launches bag business

MANILA -- Dimples Romana is proud of her teen daughter, Callie, who recently launched her bag business.

On Instagram, the actress praised her 17-year-old for "slaying life early and championing Filipino pride and craftsmanship."

"As a parent and an entrepreneur myself, I find joy in our investment victories big and small. Pero iba pala ang fulfillment at saya sa puso when you see how empowered your children have become because of the love and security that we give them," she said.

Addressing her daughter, Romana continued: "Callie, anak, today, you have just opened up to the world and the world is ready for you."

Called Cal, the new bag brand promises to offer products "for the modern Filipino and Filipina."

The business was born out of Callie's desire to be productive in early 2019, and her aspiration to follow in the footsteps of her parents.

Its first collection features handwoven bags made of premium rattan.

"Around that time, my mom and I would always visit bazaars and the like, and I would always see these stalls selling woven rattan bags and they always came in those circular shapes," Callie recalled in a statement.

"I wanted to put a twist on it. A twist that will help make it more appealing to people, especially my age," she added.



Meanwhile, Callie aims to expand her business to also include furniture.

"Five years from now, I hope to see people with products from Cal wearing or using them proudly, with them being locally made. I hope that, with Cal, people become more inclined to support our local artisans and promote them more, not only locally but hopefully internationally as well," she ended.

