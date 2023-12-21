Thrill seekers flock to Star City in Pasay

Four days before Christmas, many thrill seekers have the same destination in mind to enjoy with friends and family—the popular amusement park Star City in Pasay City.



Families and friends in groups began queuing as early as 1 p.m., eager to relax and experience the diverse array of rides and attractions.



Families enjoyed popular carnival rides like the Central Park Carousel, Fun Swing, and Giant Star Wheel.



Children enjoyed the Mini Pirate Ship, Frosty Train, and Kiddie Bumper Cars.



Many also bravely ventured on extreme rides such as the Seahorse Viking, Jungle Splash, and Star Frisbee.



"Sobrang saya po, sobrang nag enjoy po kami!" saidStephen Onza.



"Ang gandang experience, specially sa mga kids!" said Allan Rodriguez.



According to Arlene Sicat, assistant manager for park operations at Star Parks Corporation, people continue to flock to Star City as it has become a part of the Filipino Christmas celebration.

"I think naging tradisyon na ng mga Pilipino na maging part ng pasko nila ang Star City. Kapag walang Star City, hindi kumpleto ang pasko ng buong pamilya at magtotropa," said Sicat.



"Ang mga tao ngayon super adventurous sila, gusto nila 'yung fun, yung thrill, which is 'yun ang mayroon kami," she added.



Anticipating a surge in visitors on Christmas Day, the park opens at 10 a.m. and extends its operating hours until 1 a.m. on December 26.