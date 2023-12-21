Public flock to Malacañang for free carnival rides, games

MANILA – Merrymakers continued to flock to Malacañang Palace on Thursday for the annual “Tara sa Palasyo” festivities this Christmas season.



The palace’s Kalayaan grounds have been turned into a carnival where the public can enjoy various rides and games for free.



There are also food stalls that feature traditional Filipino foods such as puto bumbong, bibingka, and varieties of kakanin, among others.



Mylene Gramatico came all the way from Antipolo, Rizal with her friends and children amid the Christmas rush traffic.

“Masaya po, masayang masaya kasi pagpasok pa lang namin, approachable talaga ‘yong mga tao dito,” she said.



Juvy Prado visited the Palace for the second time. She and her two kids endured the long queue for the merry-go-round ride.



“Kagabi rin po, pumunta rin kami kasi ‘yong mga anak ko natuwa rin sila dahil may libreng rides po,” she said.



Christmas displays are also everywhere to those who just want to take Instagram-worthy photos and feel the Christmas vibe.

The Palace also offers Simbang Gabi masses at 4:30 a.m. in front of the Mabini Hall.



The Kalayaan grounds are open to public from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. to 6 a.m. until December 24.



Visitors can enter through Gate 6.