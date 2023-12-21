Philippine representative Yllana Aduana in her Maria Makiling costume for Miss Earth 2023. Instagram/Patrick Isorena

The Philippines' Yllana Aduana is on a roll as she made it to the Top 12 of the Miss Earth 2023 national costume competition.

She joins candidates from Myanmar, Vietnam, Madagascar, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Bolivia, Paraguay, Venezuela, Albania, Bulgaria, and Germany.

The winner will be decided based on votes on social media and judges' scores.

Aduana donned a national costume inspired by Maria Makiling, a character in Philippine mythology.

Designed by Patrick Isorena, the outfit is mostly made of recyclable plastic materials and food containers.

Earlier this week, Aduana won the Best Bikini award in Miss Earth's pre-pageant competitions.

The Miss Earth 2023 coronation night will be held in Vietnam on December 22.