Here's where you can watch the Miss Earth 2023 pageant

MANILA -- The Miss Earth 2023 coronation night is set to take place in Vietnam this Friday, December 22.

Yllana Aduana will aim for the Philippines' fifth Miss Earth crown, after Karen Ibasco (2017), Angelia Ong (2015), Jamie Herrell (2014), and Karla Henry (2008).

The finals night at Van Phuc City in Ho Chi Minh will be streamed live from the official Facebook and YouTube pages of Miss Earth, TNA Entertainment, and Miss Earth Vietnam.

For viewers in the Philippines, there will also be a delayed telecast at 10 a.m. on December 24 on A2Z channel.

The Philippines' Aduana recently won the Best Bikini award in Miss Earth's pre-pageant competitions.

She succeeds Jenny Ramp, who finished in the Top 20 of last year's competition.