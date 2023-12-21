Food shorts: New Mercato Centrale branch and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CONTI'S MANGO BRAVO SURPRISE

Handout

Conti's Bakeshop and Restaurant upped the sweet spirit of Christmas by surprising random customers with free Mango Bravo cakes and a heartfelt request to share the joy with a stranger.

Diners who received a complimentary Mango Bravo were given another whole cake and were encouraged to pass the kindness forward by giving the second cake to a random person.

Conti's said it chose to give away Mango Bravo cakes because it's the most sought-after delicacy from its roster of desserts. Their initiative was documented in a video shared on the brand's Facebook page.

DEL MONTE'S SPAGHETTI RECIPES

Handout

Del Monte is helping families spruce up their classic Christmas spaghetti with new recipes.

One of these is Bacon Kimchi Carbonara, which can be made by mixing noodles with Del Monte Carbonara Style Spaghetti Sauce and bacon bits, then adding some kimchi.

Other recipes include Macaroni Al Telefono (Del Monte Sweet Style Spaghetti Sauce with parmesan and mozzarella cheese), Chicken Fajita Spaghetti (Del Monte Filipino Style Spaghetti Sauce with Chipotle hot sauce, cumin, and oregano), Pinoy Four Cheese Macaroni (Del Monte Creamy and Cheesy Spaghetti Sauce with cream cheese, queso de bola, melting cheese, and kesong puti), Creamy Sausage Carbonara (Del Monte Carbonara Style Spaghetti Sauce with sausage), and Roasted Chicken Carbonara (Del Monte Carbonara Style Spaghetti Sauce with lechon manok, garlic, all-purpose cream, and parmesan).

These are available on the Facebook pages of Del Monte Kitchenomics and Del Monte Philippines.

DONA ELENA CELEBRATES MEDITERRANEAN FOOD

Handout

As a brand offering olive oil and Mediterranean products in the Philippines, Doña Elena proudly celebrated its rich heritage in a one-night exclusive event attended by VIP guests from Fly Ace Corporation's national trade partners and media.

The evening featured Mediterranean flavors and Spain’s old-world culinary history, with Gusto as the main theme. Guests were also treated to an exclusive flamenco show from an ensemble flown directly from Spain.

Doña Elena is exclusively distributed by Fly Ace in the Philippines. It offers olive oil in three variants: Extra Virgin, Pure, and Pomace.

KFC'S KENTUCKY TOWN CHRISTMAS

Handout

KFC Philippines brings the spirit of the yuletide season closer to Filipinos as Kentucky Town Christmas takes over SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

Kentucky Town Christmas paints the famous MOA Eye Ferris Wheel red, from gondolas down to surrounding booths. The event also includes activities, treats, and prizes for visitors, as well as a KFC gift shop.

It is open to the public during mall hours until January 12. The Kentucky Town Christmas is also heading to Pampanga, with the Ferris Wheel at Sky Ranch also dressed up the KFC way.

MERCATO CENTRALE LAUNCHED IN BRIDGETOWNE

Handout

Mercato Centrale has launched its newest market at Bridgetowne in Pasig City.

It is open every week from Thursday to Sunday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and offers a combination of live music, chilled beverages, and different cuisines from its vendors.

Mercato Centrale's other markets include Mercato Food Park, Mercato High StrEAT, Mercato Centrale HQ, and Mercato Centrale at McKinley West in Taguig, among others.

MERIENDA BY PAN DE MANILA

Handout

Pan de Manila is inviting diners to check out its restaurant cafe, which is made for those seeking a shared feast reminiscent of home-cooked meals.

Merienda by Pan de Manila presents timeless classics like crispy beef tapa, palabok espesyal, puto bumbong, and bibingka, alongside culinary innovations such as lumpiang embutido and lechon belly batchoy. Adorned with classic wood moldings, and featuring the iconic capiz, it aims to evoke feelings of reminiscing the past and provide a sense of comfort.

Merienda by Pan de Manila branches are located at Rockwell Ortigas, Rockwell Sheridan, Santolan Town Plaza, Four E-com Center Pasay, SM City Batangas, and Ayala Center Bloc Cebu.

NANYANG OPENS 16TH BRANCH AT GREENHILLS MALL

Jeeves de Veyra

Nanyang recently opened its 16th branch at the lower ground of Greenhills Mall in San Juan.

It is a Singapore kopitiam (coffee shop) known for serving Kaya Toast, Hainanese Chicken Rice, Laksa, Nasi Lemak, Curry Chicken Rice, a variety of tasty soups, kopi, teh, and other beverages and desserts.