Content creators, endorsers key in expanding beauty brand

Hey Pretty CEO Anne Barretto. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Beauty brand Hey Pretty was able to grow an additional dozen branches in just a year — and is eyeing to more than double its aesthetic clinics in 2024, with the help of influencers.

“Nakaka-excite kasi I now have 32. By 2024, my plan is 50 to 100 branches,” CEO Anne Barretto said in an interview during the company’s Christmas party.

“Before, stand-alone branches lang. Ngayon, malls are courting me to lease space with them. Ngayong taon, pina-franchise ko na siya,” she added.

For next year, Barretto said she is looking to tap more social media influencers or content creators to promote their services and products.

“Gusto ko 'yung mga makaka-relate 'yung mga young age, masa. Effective talaga mga influencers sa TikTok kasi ngayon doon nakatutok mga tao,” she reasoned.

Among the digital landscape stars representing the aesthetic clinic is Zeinab Harake, who has millions of followers.

“Kasi si Zeinab, masa siya, and 'yung level niya may young age. Hinakot niya mga clients. Effective siya,” Baretto explained.

Harake, considered as one of the most popular creators in the country, explained she ensures her uploads are not only entertaining but also relatable, informative, and honest.

“Ginagalingan ko trabaho mag-isip. Ayoko basic contents, gusto ko nakikita authentic product o ginagawa sa 'kin,” Harake said.

She continued: “Looking forward ako sa passbook pa namin ni Ms. Anne. Gusto ko makita nila paano nag-effect sa 'kin 'yung brand. Pinapakita ko unti-unti.”

Other than content creators, Barretto said the brand also banks on the star power of mainstream celebrities such as Beauty Gonzalez and Dennis Trillo.

“I keep promoting on my Instagram, and I share with my friends. I use them. Everyone in the house. Nasasakyan ko talaga. Importante sa artista 'yan,” Gonzalez said.

“Tinitingnan ko bawat endorser talaga kung paano makakatulong sa brand. Silang mga elite na endorser, magdadagdag din ako next year,” Barretto added.

She said the rapid growth of her business is anchored in its affordability.

“Hindi kailangan maging mahal para maging maganda. Hindi kailangan gastusin ng malaki. 'Yung pagpapaganda para sa lahat,” she stressed.

"Galing ako sa humble beginning, wala ako. Naisip ko paano ko makuha tao, nilagay ko sapatos ko sa kanila — paano ko mag-avail? Ginawa ko magandang clinic para Instagramable kasi 'yan gusto nila. Gumawa din ako installments. Hindi kailangan ng credit card. May cash installments. No need for a credit card. Kaya nag-boom kasi flexible payment. Lahat ng classes -- student, working -- client namin. From class A to lahat,” Baretto added.

The entrepreneur hopes she will be able to extend her branches in Visayas and Mindanao in the near future.