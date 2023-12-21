Christmas 2023: Check out these holiday menus, treats

MANILA -- Looking for last-minute Christmas gifts or something to add to the noche buena table? We've got you covered.

Check out these new holiday menus and treats:

BAKEN

Handout

Local food startup Baken has a limited-edition Holiday Box which includes the brand’s full range -- original crispy, savory, and smoky Bacon Crisps; sweet, thick, and salty Bacon Jam; and Bacon Cookies with bacon bits and chocolate chips baked together.

Each box is priced at (P1,480) and is available at Baken's online shop as well as in all One World Deli branches (San Juan, Jupiter, and Mall of Asia), Brera Delicatessen, The Seven Pantry, and Lazada.

BISTRONOMIA

Handout

Bistronomia restaurants have new Spanish dishes to add that festive appeal to the holidays.

Las Flores has Grilled Scallops, Sopa de Verduras, Ensalada Verde, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Paella Vieras, Marmitako, Chipirones en su Tinta con Arroz, Grilled Halibut, and Lomo de Cerdo en Salsa.

Over at Rambla, diners can feast on Vieras Gratinadas, Sopa de Cebolla, Sopa de Setas y Puerro, Ensalada Verde, Calamar a la Plancha, Paella Pollo, Spaghetti Bolognese, and Red Lapu-Lapu Bilbaina.

Bistronomia’s sexy tapas bar, Tomatito, has Ensaladilla Rusa, Ensalada Cogollos, Sope Calabaza y Curry, Caldereta de Cordero, Flamenquin, Brochetas Pollo, and Brochetas Cerdo. BCN by Flores, meanwhile, recently introduced Sopa de Verduras, Paella de Pollo, Grilled Barramundi, and Escalopines.

Finally, Spanish and Mediterranean dishes take centerstage at Rumba. New on the menu are Ostras en Ceviche, Sopa de Patata y Bacon, Spaghetti Aglio Olio, Arroz Almejas, Bacalao, Halibut with baked potatoes and Bilbaina sauce, Polpette, Somillo Cerdo, and Pollo Napolitana.

LEMON SQUARE BAKERY TREATS

Handout

Lemon Square Bakery Treats has recreated a popular Christmas symbol and made it into something that can be shared with loved ones during the holidays.

The holiday-exclusive Chocolate Wreath Cake features layers of dense chocolate pound cake that’s filled and covered with rich chocolate buttercream and topped with decadent chocolate ganache dripping. It is then decorated with creamy green buttercream that is shaped like a wreath and holiday-themed toppers and sprinkles.

Also available are Christmas Bites, which consists of 12 pieces of moist chocolate base cake that’s enrobed with smooth chocolate coating and topped with holiday-themed sprinkles and chocolate drizzle.

Both the Chocolate Wreath Cake (price starts at P669) and Christmas Bites (price starts at P179) are available in all Lemon Square Bakery Treats stores, GrabFood, and Foodpanda.

MOTT 32 CEBU

Handout

Mott 32 Cebu, the first Philippine outpost of the acclaimed Chinese restaurant, has unveiled an array of set menus in time for the Christmas festivities.

For the whole month of December, diners can indulge in the Christmas Set Menu which includes dishes such as Whole Crispy Abalone, Wok-Fried Scallops with XO Sauce, and Triple-Cooked US Black Angus Short Rib.

For an elevated dining experience, they can opt for the Signature Christmas Set Menu, exclusively available for dinner on December 24 and 25. This features Mott 32 Cebu's signature dishes such as Barbecue Pluma Iberico Pork, Turkey, Prawn, Taro Croquette, and King Prawns with Chinese Rice Wine, Vinegar, and Chili.

Mott 32 Cebu is open from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for lunch, and 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. daily for dinner.

NOVOTEL MANILA ARANETA CITY

Handout

At Food Exchange Manila, dinner reservations for December 24 and 25 are priced at P3,688 nett and P3,288 nett respectively. On Christmas Eve, executive chef Massimiliano Pauletto will also prepare a Noche Buena feast from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m., priced at P3,288 nett per person.

Gourmet Bar, meanwhile, has a Festive Set (in photo), priced at P688 nett per person, featuring holiday delicacies with a choice of Batirol or Dilmah tea. Available until January 6, 2024.

Indulge Gelato offers Festive Hampers full of Christmas sweets with a starting rate of P3,488 nett. Blue Snow, Torrone and Zuppa Inglese are the featured gelato flavors for this season.

OLIVE GARDEN

Handout

Italian-American restaurant Olive Garden is adding joy to the holidays with the launch of its new dishes.

These include Truffle Baked Eggplant, Parmesan Crusted Sirloin, Baked Ziti, Seafood Diavolo, Spaghetti and Meatballs, Steamed Halibut, and Halibut in Garlic Cream Sauce.

Olive Garden has branches at Mall of Asia, Glorietta 3, and The Verve in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

PIZZA HUT

Handout

Pizza Hut has unwrapped a new creation featuring a holiday favorite as the main character.

For a limited time, it is offering the Four Cheese Holiday Ham Supreme Pizza which has smoky-sweet holiday ham slices, four different kids of cheese (mozzarella, parmesan, cheddar, and cream cheese), carbonara sauce, red and green pepper slices, and garlic butter oil.

The new menu item is available in Regular and Large starting at P385, and can also be ordered as part of Pizza Hut combos.

SALVATORE CUOMO BGC

Handout

Salvatore Cuomo in BGC has is offering a specially curated menu by the renowned Chef Salvatore Cuomo himself.

Available for a limited time only, the feast begins with an appetizer of Amberjack Carpaccio delicately dressed with spumante vinaigrette, and adorned with caviar and pistachio/basil cream.

Primo takes center stage with Ravioline, filled with succulent lobster and kissed with the flavors of Lombok sea urchin salt. Secondo is Wagyu Roast Beef crusted in salt and complemented by a rich porcini and truffle sauce and a side of mashed potatoes.

Dolce comes in a traditional Zuccotto Fiorentino, a dome-shaped cake with layers of Sicilian and chocolate gelato.

Salvatore Cuomo BGC is located at the ground floor of Uptown Parade at 9th Avenue corner 38th Street.