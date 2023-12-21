9 artists named Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared nine individuals as Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023 in recognition of their artistic and technical excellence.
According to Proclamation No. 427 signed by by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin last December 15, this year's Manlilikha ng Bayan include:
- Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, an Ilocano master of oral traditions
- Abina Tawide Coguit, an Agusan Manobo embroiderer
- Sakinur-ain Mugong Delasas, a Sama master of traditional dance
- Bundos Bansil Fara, a T'boli brasscaster
- Marife Ravidas Ganahon, a Higaonon mat weaver
- Amparo Balansi Mabanag, a Ga'dang embroiderer
- Samporonia Pagsac Madanlo, a Mandaya ikat weaver
- Barbara Kibed Ofong, a T'boli ikat weaver
- Rosie Godwino Sula, a T'boli chanter
The Manlilikha ng Bayan is considered the highest state recognition for traditional and folk artists.