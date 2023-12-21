9 artists named Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023

MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared nine individuals as Manlilikha ng Bayan for 2023 in recognition of their artistic and technical excellence.

According to Proclamation No. 427 signed by by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin last December 15, this year's Manlilikha ng Bayan include:

Adelita Romualdo Bagcal, an Ilocano master of oral traditions

Abina Tawide Coguit, an Agusan Manobo embroiderer

Sakinur-ain Mugong Delasas, a Sama master of traditional dance

Bundos Bansil Fara, a T'boli brasscaster

Marife Ravidas Ganahon, a Higaonon mat weaver

Amparo Balansi Mabanag, a Ga'dang embroiderer

Samporonia Pagsac Madanlo, a Mandaya ikat weaver

Barbara Kibed Ofong, a T'boli ikat weaver

Rosie Godwino Sula, a T'boli chanter

The Manlilikha ng Bayan is considered the highest state recognition for traditional and folk artists.