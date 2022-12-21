Screengrab from Marjorie Barretto's YouTube page

Marjorie Barretto has come up with a creative and practical way to showcase her Christmas village collection.

Instead of putting them on a table, the former actress opted to place the houses and figures on custom-made wooden frame, complete with garlands and lights, for a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree.

In her latest vlog, Barretto said this not only spruced up her home, but also freed up more space in her home.

Screengrab from Marjorie Barretto's YouTube page

"I've had a Christmas village over the years... Pero nahihirapan kami 'pag may Christmas parties kasi wala kaming paglalagyan ng buffet. So I thought, we should think of another way where I can have a Christmas tree and a Christmas village at the same time," she said.

"Thanks to Pinterest, I had a bright idea from them that I can make my Christmas tree and Christmas village in one," she added.

Screengrab from Marjorie Barretto's YouTube page

Barretto tapped a carpenter and electrician to execute her vision, with thick plywood used to hold the Christmas village, and pipes to hide the electric wires.

And while she admitted it was a "tedious" process, she said seeing the smiles on her children's faces was worth it.

"My kids really, really love it. I'm so glad that I would catch them na pinag-aaralan nila 'yung tree. Gumagawa sila ng story doon [sa Christmas village]," she said.

