Marjorie Barretto has come up with a creative and practical way to showcase her Christmas village collection.
Instead of putting them on a table, the former actress opted to place the houses and figures on custom-made wooden frame, complete with garlands and lights, for a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree.
In her latest vlog, Barretto said this not only spruced up her home, but also freed up more space in her home.
"I've had a Christmas village over the years... Pero nahihirapan kami 'pag may Christmas parties kasi wala kaming paglalagyan ng buffet. So I thought, we should think of another way where I can have a Christmas tree and a Christmas village at the same time," she said.
"Thanks to Pinterest, I had a bright idea from them that I can make my Christmas tree and Christmas village in one," she added.
Barretto tapped a carpenter and electrician to execute her vision, with thick plywood used to hold the Christmas village, and pipes to hide the electric wires.
And while she admitted it was a "tedious" process, she said seeing the smiles on her children's faces was worth it.
"My kids really, really love it. I'm so glad that I would catch them na pinag-aaralan nila 'yung tree. Gumagawa sila ng story doon [sa Christmas village]," she said.
