H&M junks Bieber merch star says is unapproved 'trash'

STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Swedish clothing giant H&M said Tuesday it was withdrawing a Justin Bieber-branded collection after the Canadian star blasted the gear as unapproved and "trash".

"The H&M Merch they made out of me is trash and I didn't approve it. Don't buy it," the singer said on Instagram.

"I didn't approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M. All without my permission and approval. I wouldn't buy it if I were you."

An H&M spokesperson told AFP in an email it had withdrawn the collection out of respect for Bieber.

"As with all other licensed products and partnerships, H&M followed proper approval procedures, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber we have removed the garments from our stores and online," the spokesperson said.

The collection included pullovers, T-shirts, phone accessories and a tote bag.

H&M has collaborated with Bieber for over several years.

