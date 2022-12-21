Fil-Am entrepreneurs hold Christmas market in Alameda

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Colorful Philippine Christmas lanterns or parols served as markers for the Alameda Point Pasko Night Market.

Over a dozen vendors catered to over a hundred attendees that evening.

Filipino Americans Pia Tuason Barton of Malaya Botanicals and Jaimie Lynn Quant of Kumala put together the event in less than two weeks.

"There's been a lot of folks that have been saying there's a lot of Filipino outside events outside of East Bay and then they see Alameda pop-up, they say 'this is exactly what we've been waiting for. This is exactly what we need.'," Quant noted.

Alameda, a city adjacent to Oakland, has a growing number of residents and businesses establishments that are booming.

Fil-Am entrepreneurs, especially those in the food industry, are looking at Alameda as a new location for their clientele.

"I know the few times I’ve done a pop-up with Filipino food, they sell out in an hour," Barton shared. "We have a line of people. So I know that... there's a demand and a need."

Many different Filipino dishes, including sweet treats, were served at the Christmas marketplace.

With the success of the market, organizers say there is a strong possibility of more such events next year.