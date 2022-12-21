Christmas 2022: Boozy ideas to celebrate the holidays

MANILA -- The holidays are a time for the grown-ups to get some much-needed downtime, have a sip of our favorite drink, and relax.

Here are some selected bottles, drams, and shots, as well as pop-ups and experiences to enjoy during the holiday season.

JOHNNIE WALKER POP-UP

Handout

Johnnie Walker has always been the go-to bottle for scotch drinkers. Diageo levels up the JW experience with a very special pop-up that aims to level up the drinking experience of whisky aficionados.

On the shelves of the luxury boutique are selected bottles from Diageo’s Rare and Exceptional Collection which features classic single malts from Talisker, The Singleton, Mortlach, and the Johnnie Walker Blue Label. Each purchase from the Luxury Boutique comes in limited-edition gift packaging, with the option to include a custom leather bag tag with initials in gold lettering or to have their bottles engraved with a special message or the name of the recipient.

Handout

Besides gifts, the boutique offers an immersive taste experience at the bar. One-hour whisky mentoring sessions that are held from Wednesday through Sunday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. Diageo brand ambassadors will mentor guests through a tasting session of select whiskies that are blended into Johnnie Walker Blue Label: The Cardhu 12, Mortlach 20, and the Talisker 25. The session culminates with a taste of JW Blue.

The mentoring session is offered for only P2,500 on a first come, first served basis and will be limited to 3 participants only. Consumers may book their session via the digital booking system inside the Luxury Boutique.

The Johnnie Walker Luxury Boutique is located near M Bakery and Zara at One Bonifacio High Street in Bonifacio Global City and is open everyday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. until January 14, 2023.

REMY MARTIN 1738 ACCORD ROYAL COGNAC

Jeeves de Veyra

The Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Cognac is now available in the Philippines.

At almost the same price point as the Club, the 1738 Accord Royal, named in honor of the accord royal granted by King Louis XV to

Rémy Martin in 1738, is a sweeter, fruitier cognac compared to the spicy notes of the Club. With its notes of toasted bread, vanilla, and brioche, this is a friendly cognac for those drinkers who want their first sip of this spirit. For those who like XO cognacs, this is a nice bottle without the intimidating price.

The 1738 Accord Royal has already been recognized and approved by experts in the most prestigious competitions, winning four double gold medals in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and a gold medal in the Cognac Masters.

Check out Remy Martin at boozy.ph and singlemalt.ph.

HIGHLAND PARK VALFATHER

Jeeves de Veyra

Orkney-based scotch distiller Highland Park produces its most peated whisky to date with the special edition Valfather.

The Valfather is the last expression in the Viking trilogy created by Highland Park’s master whisky maker Gordon Motion. For experienced whisky drinkers looking for smoke and peat, this one won’t disappoint with a flavor of creamy vanilla, toasted cedar wood with a floral finish offset by notes of crisp apple and pear.

Available at your favorite liquor e-tailers.

CHIVAS 18 LISA EDITION AND UPTOWN POP-UP BAR

Jeeves de Veyra

For the BLINK Scotch drinker, Chivas Regal recently launched the Chivas Regal 18 LISA special edition featuring brand ambassador Lisa from K-pop girl group Blackpink.

Splashes of bold blue and hot pink are emblazoned across the design, completed with the addition of the star’s signature in a neon font. Lisa’s contemporary influence on the design comes in the form of a detachable 18-karat gold plated logo charm which fans can keep, and the iconic Chivas Luckenbooth is also given a LISA makeover, sharing center-stage with Lisa’s star logo across the bottle’s outer box.

To celebrate the ongoing collaboration between Chivas and Lisa, a specially tailored cocktail recipe, Pink Spice, has been developed by the brand in partnership with the musician. The recipe blends notes of tea, citrus and spice inspired by Lisa’s Asian heritage alongside Chivas 18’s elegantly layered blend.

This Chivas 18 X Lisa Special Edition bottle is available at S&R, Landers, and boozy.ph.

Jeeves de Veyra

Besides the new bottle, the Chivas Pop Up Bar will be serving drinks and highballs at the Uptown Parade until the end of January. This is a follow-up to their widely popular pop-up last year at Bonifacio High Street. Visitors to the Chivas pop-up can register via an app to redeem a free whisky highball and can also complete various tasks to be in with a chance to win exclusive Chivas merch.

The Uptown Parade Chivas Pop-Up Bar is open from Thursday to Sunday, 6-11 p.m.. Must be 18 or older to visit.

LUISITA RUM LIMITED EDITION BOTTLES

Handout

Tarlac-bsased Luisita Rum has two very limited-edition bottles for rum aficionados this holiday season.

The first is a follow-up to theirt Oloroso Sherry Cask single barrel last year. This time, they have a Cask Strength (62% ABV) Pedro Ximenez single barrel rum. Pedro Ximenez or PX is the sweetest of all the sherries and this rum has fruity and jam-like notes of dried fruit, raisin and fig. Only 551 bottles will be available to the public.

The other is a Private Barrel Pick specially selected by the Intrinsic Spirits Group of influential people in the local liquor and spirits industry. After tasting several samples from different barrels, barrel number 2116 was selected as an exceptional expression of Luisita Rum. This is more limited as only 178 bottles are up for sale.

These Single Barrel 2116 bottles are exclusively available from Prestige Wines and Spirits and Booze Shop. The Ex-Pedro Ximenez Sherry Rum can be ordered directly from @luisitarum on Instagram.

CHANDON PARTY KIT AND SECRET GARDEN POP-UP

Handout

If you want to pop a bottle of bubbly on New Year, Chandon has a special holiday party kit which includes two bottles of either Chandon Brut, or Chandon Rose, along with party bag, sparklers, party poppers, glow sticks and glasses. The party kit can be ordered from @jc_wines on Instagram.

Jeeves de Veyra

The sparkling wine label also has a pop-up happening all around BGC this December. Keep your eyes open for the Chandon Secret Garden popping up around the Bonifacio Global City throughout December featuring the new Chandon Garden Spritz, made with sparkling wine, oranges and select herbs and spices. Have a sip of this refreshing drink made with ice, a slice of orange and a sprig of rosemary to cool down the afternoons then get a free market bag with every bottle of Chandon Garden Spritz.

VELIER CLAIRIN

Handout

For those looking for something a little exotic, Clairin is an unaged rum-like distilled spirit that comes from micro distilleries in Haiti. Instead of molasses, clairin generally uses sugarcane juice that is native to the small nation. One big difference from rum is that these are clear instead of amber. They are still sweet but generally have herbal and vegetal notes.

Many varieties are brought in locally by the Intrinsic Spirits Group and are available from boozehop.ph and singlemalt.ph.

DON REVY CHRISTMAS GIFT SETS

Handout

Beer? Whisky? Gin? Whatever you’re drinking this holiday season, Don Revy has got an offer for you.

For whisky drinker, the Loch Lomond Gift set contains 1 x 200ml Loch Lomond 12 years old with a Glencairn nosing glass, while gin lovers can buy any two Whitley Neill and get two miniature bottles of Whitley Neill Blackberry.

For wine lovers, Don Revy has a set that contains one Pebble Lane Sauvignon Blanc and one Pebble Lane Rose including a wine glass. They can also buy a minimum of P2,000 worth of wines and get a wine opener.

Finally, beer drinkers can buy a case of Pilsner Urquell and get a Pilsner Urquell beer opener; or buy a case of Kozel Dark and get four pieces of Kozel Panic glass.

To order visit https://don-revy-philippines.myshopify.com/.

ELIAS PUTO BUMBONG STOUT

Handout

Beer brewer Raoul Masangcay brews puto bumbong into an Elias Wicked Ales & Spirits Christmas special beer!

To achieve the color and flavor, sticky purple rice was mashed into cereal form so that it’s easier to make them fermentable. Lactose was added to make a thick and creamy mouthfeel, purple yam for added sweetness, and toasted coconut for a traditional puto bumbong flavor.

The final result is a sweet coconuty 6.8% ABV with a deep purple ale topped with a light lavender hue foam.

The Puto Bumbong Stout is only available on tap at the Elias Wicked Ales & Spirits tap room located at 13 Ubay St., Quezon City, open daily form 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

DISCOVERY PRIMEA GIN HAMPER

Handout

Discovery Primea makes it easy to kick back and mix your own gin and tonic at home with their classic Gin Hamper. G&T enthusiasts will get a bottle of flavored Whitley Neil Gin with tonic water and select garnishes.

For orders, please visit https://www.discoveryprimea.com/merry-and-bright-holidays/

THE BISTRO GROUP’S SPANISH RESTAURANTS

The Bistro Group’s Spanish restaurants BCN, Tomatito, Rumba, Las Flores, and Rambla are serving some Spanish libations to end a meal.

On the Cocteles De Navidad menu are Eggsy Bitsy (sherry wine, Bailey’s, vanilla, cream, cinnamon, and egg white); Santa’s Spritz Aperol (watermelon, mixed berries compote, and cava); and Citrus Lantern Gin (limoncello, passionfruit, citrus, and egg white).

EXTRA PICK: JAPANESE SPIRITS AND LIQUOR AT ISETAN MITSUKOSHI, BGC

Jeeves de Veyra

While Isetan Mitsukoshi isn’t fully open yet, the new Japanese department store’s spirits and liquor section is a treasure trove of curated bottles from little known distilleries around Japan.

After shopping for ingredients for your Japanese feast, check out their shelves and chillers of craft shochu, sake, gins and whiskies to complete the home izakaya experience.