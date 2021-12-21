Miss Philippines Earth-Fire Roni Meneses with beauty expert Ann Barretto. ABS-CBN News



MANILA -- It’s a merrier and funnier Christmas for artists and beauty queens as they rise up from the doldrums of long-standing isolation and unemployment.

One of those who have emerged from the woodwork is stand-up comic and host Alex Calleja who poked fun at reigning Miss Philippines Earth-Fire Roni Meneses when he called her “Miss Fire extinguisher” at the sidelines of a beauty event and Christmas party heralding the comeback of artists and other celebrities to the live circuit.

“Paano ka ba naging Miss Earth-Fire?” Calleja started grilling Meneses as ABS-CBN News rolled its interview.

Calleja hosted the yuletide event of beauty expert Ann Barretto’s Hey Pretty Skin company Monday night at Amadeo, Cavite where Meneses was a special guest.

Comic Alex Calleja roasts Miss Philippines Earth-Fire Roni Meneses. ABS-CBN News

The beauty queen, who is the daughter of PBA legend Vergel Meneses, was totally floored by Calleja’s ribbing about the nature elements of the Miss Earth Philippines pageant. Calleja eventually called her “Miss Fire extinguisher“ to the laughter of other guests.

It was just one of the hilarious moments at the occasion signaling the return of stand-up comedians like Calleja and other entertainers to live performances. Singer JM Bales also savored the moment, crooning his hit “Magandang Dilag.”

Calleja is thankful that Christmas parties are becoming the staging ground of the comeback of his colleagues displaced by the pandemic.

“Masaya nakakabalik na kami but, of course, safety protocols are still in place like wearing of masks and social distancing,“ stressed Calleja who rode the financial crisis of the pandemic through online performances and guestings.

“Kami naman talaga ang isa sa nasa pinaka-ilalim na naapektuhan ng pandemic," said comedian Petite, who’s also glad about the renewed demand for live stage artists, especially at Christmas time. "It will not be the same dahil marami nang nagsarang comedy clubs but for now nakakatulong sa amin ang demand uli for live gigs.”

It’s also a breakout exposure for Meneses in her first big public appearance ever in almost two years.

“First time ko lumabas ng ganito. I have not even met personally the other Miss Earth Philippines titlists because our competition was virtual. Puro online lang kami,” said Meneses, who os also a former Miss Mandaluyong titlist.

She also enjoyed the TikTok cupcake dance challenge which seems to be the rage at the return of Christmas parties.

As the pandemic restrictions ease, Meneses hopes to work with Barretto on-site in building self-employment and livelihood programs for other women.

As to being addressed by Calleja as Miss Fire extinguisher, Meneses can only laugh.

“Maybe I should be Miss Air,“ she exclaimed referencing the monicker of her dad as the PBA’s “Aerial Voyager” in the 1990s.

The beauty queen hopes to clinch another crown in the 2022 edition of Binibining Pilipinas or Miss World Philippines.