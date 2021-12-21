MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

ADVANCE MOBILE APP

On-demand salary provider Advance has created a mobile app so partner employees can have an immediate cash source that will allow them to deal with financial needs due to unforeseen or emergency situations.

Employees who work for organizations or companies that are Advance partners can access their credit lines with ease and request a salary advance in as quick as two minutes.

Signing up for the app is equally straightforward, much like setting up an e-wallet or a digital bank account with basic personal information and employment details.

Advance said it will be offering more products including insurance and savings features over the coming months.

BIGO LIVE TO HONOR FILIPINO STREAMERS

Global livestreaming social network app BIGO Live is set to hold its first Live Philippines Annual Awards Gala at 8 p.m. on December 23.

The awards comprises three major categories: The Host Awards, The Agency Awards, and The Family Awards.

It will also feature live performances by top hosts who will be competing for in-event awards: The Top Performer of the Night, The Best Team of the Night, and The Best MC of the Night. The winners will be determined through online votes that are cast during the event.

Meanwhile, BIGO Live will also be officially launching its latest interactive feature in the Philippines, the Virtual Live 3D avatars. The function lets users create a digital reflection of themselves through a blend of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technology.

The BIGO Live app is available on the App Store and Google Play.

CHIMERALAND PRE-REGISTRATION BEGINS

Mobile and PC gamers can now pre-register at Chimeraland, a new open-world massively multiplayer online (MMO) game set to be launched in early 2022.

The game is focused on Eastern mythology, with inspiration driven from "Classic of Mountains and Seas," a Chinese literature work famous for its ancient mythical beasts.

Players in the game will have the opportunity to battle, tame, and evolve Chimeras with different characteristics and abilities over 4,000 square kilometers of the game's map.

Published by Level Infinite, Chimeraland will offer both challenging Player versus Environment (PvE) and Player versus Player (PvP) action. Players will be able to choose from multiple weapons and can freely switch between them during fights.

GLOBE, TWITCH TEAM UP

New data packs have been launched as a result of a collaboration between Globe and Twitch.

These include Go+99 with GoPLAY (get 8GB for Twitch and other apps, along with 8GB for other sites) and Homewatch 199 (get 6GB for all sites plus 4GB daily for Twitch and other Daily Video apps).

Globe lets users subscribe to them via GCash, which unlocks special Twitch experiences like exclusive chat emotes and an ad-free experience.

NINJA VAN'S TIPS VS DELIVERY SCAMS

As stories of courier and shipping scams become more rampant on social media these days, Ninja Van Philippines has listed down tips on how to keep delivery scammers at bay during holiday sales.

These include being extra vigilant when receiving deliveries, particularly checking if the parcel matches the order ID on the mobile app and rejecting if anything seems suspicious; always check legitimacy of messages about winning raffle prizes and contests; not clicking links from sketchy text messages or emails from unknown sources; and be wary of riders posing as employees of different courier companies.

POKEMON BATTLE FESTIVAL ASIA 2021

The Pokémon Company, together with ESL Gaming Asia, has announced a special tournament showcase and special invitationals for influencers of various regions.

The Pokémon Unite AKB48 Group Invitational will feature idols from the popular AKB48 group, mainly JKT48 from Jakarta, BNK48 from Bangkok, MNL48 from Manila, and CGM48 from Chiang Mai. Fourteen teams have been formed in total. Groups with more than 2 teams will compete in an internal qualifier.

The top 2 teams from each 48 Groups will be the representatives in the Group Stage on January 8 and 9, 2022. The playoffs will be held on January 16, 2022. Fans can look forward to cheering for their favorite idols as the Group Stage and Playoffs will be broadcasted live.

Popular influencers from across the region are also battling it it out on various popular Pokémon games happening from December 2021 until February 2022.

ROBINSONS' MALLDASH.PH PLATFORM

Robinsons Malls has a hyperlocal online shopping platform where customers can find and choose groceries, food, drinks, apparel, gadgets, and other essentials in just one go.

At MallDash.ph, users can select their preferred mall -- Robinsons Place Antipolo, Robinsons Place Ilocos, Robinsons Magnolia, or Robinsons Place Las Pinas -- and scan through its multiple stores.

They may opt to have your orders delivered immediately within an hour or schedule for later. Until January 7, 2022, MallDash.ph shoppers can avail free delivery within 8 km from Robinsons Place Antipolo, Robinsons Place Ilocos, and Robinsons Magnolia; and 6 km from Robinsons Place Las Pinas.

The service is also currently offering the following voucher codes: MERRYMALLDASH50 (less P50 and free same-day delivery for a minimum spend of P250), MERRYMALLDASH100 (less P100 and free same-day delivery for a minimum spend of P500), and GIFTAGADGET (less 20% on any tech or mobile gadget, no minimum spend required, discount capped at P500).