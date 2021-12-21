MANILA – Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercardo and Dennis Trillo gave their followers a glimpse of their future home, which they fondly call their “mountain hideaway.”

In their recent vlog, the newlyweds explained why they chose such a location away from the hustle and bustle of the metro.

“Naisip namin na magiging beneficial para sa aming lahat na dito mag-stay dahil dito sa bundok, presko ang hangin, presko ang pagkain,” Trillo said.

“Ito ang perfect na location para magpatayo ng bagong bahay para sa aming lumalaking pamilya,” he added.

The couple, who got married in a civil wedding just last month, are expecting a baby girl next year.

Aside from their soon-to-be born daughter, Trillo is the father of Calix, his son with former beauty queen Carlene Aguilar, while Mercardo is the mother of Jazz, her son with Patrick Garcia.

The construction of their house began seven months ago and this is the only time they are showing it to their fans.

Although it is only 70 percent completed when they made the visit, Trillo said: “Ang saya. Hindi ko nga maitago ang kaligayahan sa pagmumukha ko.”

Watch the couple’s vlog below.