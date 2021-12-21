Christmas 2021: Stylish last-minute gift ideas

MANILA -- If your Christmas gift list is still not complete, here are some stylish last-minute options for your loved ones.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CLOTHES FROM COS

Handout

Still looking for a gift for the fashionista in your life? Check out COS, a London-based brand known for its "modern, functional, and considered design."

The COS Gift Edit promises to make holiday shopping easy with its selection of elevated wardrobe staples and tailored outerwear, as well as sensual silk intimates and signature knitwear made of repurposed cashmere.

COS branch in the Philippines is located at SM Aura Premier in Taguig.

FILIPINO ARTISANAL PRODUCTS

Handout

Globe Business has made it easier to check out Filipino artisanal products, which are not only great gift ideas but also support the livelihood of different communities.

Now on its fifth year, the Gift Local campaign puts the spotlight on micro, small, and medium local social enterprises. These brands offer products such as chocolates, virgin coconut oils, skin care essentials, handwoven blankets and towels, and more.

Check out the Gift Local page on Globe Business' website for more details.

MAISON FRANCIS KURKDJIAN'S HOLIDAY COLLECTION

Handout

Is your friend or loved one missing Paris? Check out the limited-edition items by Maison Francis Kurkdjian.

The world-renowned perfumer has released a new holiday collection, which is composed of three scented candles and two fragrance wardrobes.

Every whiff promises to offer a trip down memory lane, and is a welcome invitation to follow along in an ice skater’s journey from Paris to London, New York, Shanghai, and Moscow, before coming back full circle to the City of Lights.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian’s limited-edition holiday collection is available in the Philippines through the Adora department store.

ONITSUKA TIGER'S NIPPON MADE SNEAKERS

Handout

Does your special someone like to run errands in style? Get her or him a pair of Onitsuka Tiger's Nippon Made sneakers this Christmas.

Made for people with discerning tastes, the Nippon Made sneaker collection combines traditional Japanese craftsmanship with modern techniques and styling.

These are available at Onitsuka Tiger's branches at Greenbelt 5 and Shangri-La Plaza.

SHOP AND SHOP PICKS

Handout

Chat commerce channel Shop & Shop by Rustan Marketing Corp. has rounded up a handful of exquisite gift options that can be ordered without having to step out of the house.

Some of the gift suggestions include an Anne Klein Special Box Set, a Jack Nicklaus Plaid Woven Shirt, a BKR Pepper 500ml Glass Water Bottle, and a Conair Turbo Extreme Handheld Steamer, to name a few.

Free shipping within Metro Manila is available with a minimum purchase of P1,000 and the code FSNCR.

Shop & Shop’s Live Agent is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays

to Saturdays.