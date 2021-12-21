Christmas 2021: Party trays for your holiday feast

The holidays are a time of rest and relaxation. However, this calm is often disturbed with the stress of thinking and preparing Noche Buena, Media Noche, and everything in between.

Here are some meal and party tray suggestions in a range of budgets to help you maintain your holiday bliss.

BAI’S LECHON BELLY

Bai’s lechon belly and pungko pungko. Jeeves de Veyra

Bai’s Boneless Lechon Belly brings the flavors of Carcar, Cebu’s lechon capital, to your home. A true Cebuano lechon feast won’t be complete without pungko pungko.

Bai’s Lechon Pungko Pungko Platter come with Ngohiong, Steamed Siomai sa Tisa, Chorizo Cebu, Fried Chicken ala Tagalas and Lechon Shanghai that comes with Ngohiong Sauce, Toyo, Calamansi, Suka and Sweet Chili Sauce.

For more updates on packages and promotions, visit Bai's Lechon on Facebook and Instagram.

BIZU PATTISERIE

Bizu's Christmas Spread. Handout

Bizu Patisserie dresses up your Christmas dessert table with an assortment of Christmas-themed cakes and desserts from its 2021 Christmas Catalog.

Bizu's new cake for the season, the Noelle, is made with layers of white chocolate ganache, pistachio mousse, glazed with white chocolate and topped with a chocolate ribbon.

Bizu also offers Towers of Joy made with glazed cream puffs or French macarons rising to a height of 12 inches; and Truffle Pyramids, that can include sugarless Macadamia Honey (macadamia nuts, dark chocolate ganache, acacia honey) and Dominique (dark chocolate ganache, dark chocolate couverture) truffles.

Rounding out the offers are the new holiday macaron flavors -- Pumpkin Spice, Orange Grand Marnier, and Chocolate Mint Macaron de Paris -- and the classic Christmas cakesicles, holiday-covered pretzel, French truffles, chocolate bars, bonbons, breads and cakes that will surely spark joy.

All of these are included in the Bizu 2021 Christmas Catalogue and are available in-store or here.

MANTRA INDIAN KITCHEN & BAR

Mantra's vegetarian tray. Jeeves de Veyra

Mantra Bar and Bistro has had a devout following of Indian food fans, particularly during the lockdown where they introduced their Great Indian Rice Bowls, heaping hot servings of Indian favorites with basmati rice.

Pair these with their vegetarian platter composed of Broccoli with Cheese, Corn and Pea Patties, and Tandoori-cooked Paneer with yogurt dip and you’ve got a healthy holiday meal.

For a list of Mantra’s Northern India specialties and for orders, send them a message via Instagram or Facebook.

MARCO POLO ORTIGAS, MANILA

Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila's grazing box. Handout

Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila has gourmet grazing boxes can be shared share with loved ones and colleagues for quick meetups over wine and tea.

Each box contains freshly made pastries or sandwiches from the hotel’s Café Pronto.

The Signature Grazing Box, which serves four persons for P1,710 and features a selection of cheeses, charcuterie, and mini pastries.

And for guests craving for filling delights, the hotel recommends its two savory sets — one containing its Angus Beef and Chicken pies (available at P1,680) and another featuring its beef sausage roll, chorizo empanada, tuna empanada and meat pies (available at P1,445).

To order, guests can send a Facebook direct message through the Marco Polo Ortigas, Manila page, or email restaurant.mnl@marcopolohotels.com.

MIMI AND BROS

Mimi and Bros' fried chicken. Handout

Got a lot of kids attending your holiday reunion? Mimi and Bros signature fried chicken has got to be one of the best in the city. A tray of these along with the restaurant’s corn dogs and Lola’s Ragu would make the young ‘uns very happy.

For the adults, check out their other pasta, porchetta, lechon belly, and paella offerings.

To order, Mimi & Bros through Facebook Messenger or via Instagram. A 50% downpayment is required to confirm the order.

NEW WORLD MAKATI

New World Hotel's Christmas feast. Handout

New World Makati assembles complete festive feasts for 10 with its Holiday Set Platters To Go.

Each set comes with a salad, entrée and dessert. Add-on items can also be ordered for an additional rate.

Set 1 consists of Greek salad, Rosemary chicken breast, Ratatouille couscous, Prosciutto crisp and Praline almond cheesecake.

Set 2 starts with Crunchy vegetables, Fried tofu with Asian sesame dressing, Twice-cooked pork with mashed pumpkin, sautéed green beans, almonds, and forest mushroom sauce, as well as desserts Chocolate moist cake and Berry coulis.

Set 3 highlights the Warm mushroom salad with goat’s cheese, toasted walnuts and balsamic dressing, Slow-cooked beef, roasted root vegetables, and garlic mashed potato in red wine sauce, and Macadamia smores brownies.

Set 4 has Cos lettuce, crispy pancetta, croutons, parmesan shaving and anchovies dressing, Pan-fried blue marlin, mushrooms and spinach risotto and roasted cherry tomatoes and Strawberry truffle cake.

Guests can also customize and combine their own set of platters. They can select a minimum of four platters with items such as Beef sliders, Roasted beef Panini with caramelized onions, Ham and cheese paninis, Buffalo chicken wings, Chicken wings with barbecue sauce, Garlic parmesan chicken wings, Beef and spinach lasagna, Braised e-fu noodles with mixed meat and vegetables, Penne carbonara, Seafood spaghetti with marinara sauce, Assortment of Christmas cupcakes, Red velvet cake, Chocolate banana bread, Mixed berry almond crumble, Blueberry cream cheese pound cake, and Christmas fruit cake.

Set Menus 1 and 2 are for P15,980++ (P19,591.48 nett) while Set Menus 3 and 4 are P18,480++ (P22,656.48 nett) good for 10 guests.

For more info offers, check out the interactive holiday brochure here.

RUSTIC MORNINGS BY ISABELO

All-day brunch specialist Rustic Mornings By Isabelo is cooking up salads and pasta good for 10 to 12 people for the holidays.

The Spinach, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Apples and Blue Cheese Salad, and the Portobello Pasta in White Wine are classy additions to any holiday spread.

Order at least two days in advance through their Viber Hotline at 0945-3855943. Only available for pick-up.

SAMMY’S INDONESIAN TRAYS AND MARTABAK

Sammy’s martabak. Handout

Sammy’s is a low-key restaurant high atop Valley Golf in Rizal known to their select clientele for their Indonesian menu.

For the holidays, they are offering party trays with their specialty Beef Rendang, Chicken Satay, Mie Goreng and Nasi Goreng alongside their regular offers of Roast Beef and Roast Pork Belly.

Don’t forget to order their martabak, Indonesian stuffed pancake, that’s a great companion to your Christmas coffee.

Check out their Facebook page for their complete menu and for orders.