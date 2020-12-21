More Filipinos open to giving pre-owned gifts for Christmas

MANILA -- Carousell has released its "year in review" for 2020, with the shopping platform noting that more Filipinos have become more mindful when it comes to Christmas gifts.

Citing research by Kantar Profiles Network, Carousell said 80% of Filipinos are open to giving and receiving pre-owned gifts for the holidays this year.

It went on to mention the top searches of Filipinos on the shopping marketplace, which include "marked-off" mobile devices such as iPhones and Samsung smartphones, and video game consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.

Many users of Carousell were also looking for the most affordable deals on fashion brands, ranging from Zara to Louis Vuitton, and laptops from Apple and Asus.

Secondhand automobiles from brands such as BMW and Toyota were also popular searches on the platform.

"We understand the need for Filipinos to imbibe the spirit of gift-giving during this season," Raffy Montemayor, general manager of Carousell Philippines, said in a statement.

He went on to acknowledge that "the current situation dictates for us to be more mindful with our spending," saying they want to provide "an online avenue to purchase thoughtful and practical gifts" this Christmas.

