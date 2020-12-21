For the physically challenged, artificial legs bring new hope this Christmas

Jennelyn Barizo was among those who received prosthetic legs. Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA - Thirty-five individuals who had their legs amputated either due to an accident or disease have received their most-awaited gift, four days before Christmas.

Mario Toledo, used to work as a construction worker, until he met a motorcycle accident in 2014, where he subsequently lost his right leg.

Although he accepted his fate, Mario’s working ability was severely affected.

Eventually, he had no choice but to depend his daily needs from his sibling.

A neighbor later on referred Mario’s case to the “Kabayan” Teleradyo program of ABS-CBN news anchor Noli de Castro.

Two weeks later, Mario received his artificial leg, through the help of Physicians for Peace that examined his case and made his prosthesis, and the Rotary Club of Makati-West that shouldered the expenses.

“Financially hindi ko rin kaya, kaya nga nagpapasalamat ako kay Kabayan. Dahil sa dalawang linggo lang nasagot agad yung kahilingan ko na magkaroon nito… kung may magbibigay ng trabaho sa akin, tanggapin ko,” Toledo told ABS-CBN News.

Thirty-four others, including young mother Jennelyn Barizo, received their early Christmas gift of prosthesis from the said group.

Jennelyn was only five years old when her right leg was amputated, after she was hit by a bus while she and her grandmother were crossing the road.

Jennelyn was forced to also let go of her left leg due to cancer.

“Masaya po. Hindi ko po alam na bibigyan din ako ng left leg ng walang bayad… may baby po ako ngayon baka po mas maaasikaso ko na siya ng mas maayos,” Jennelyn said.

Watch more in iWantTFC

Jennelyn Barizo was among those who received prothetic legs. Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News.

Dr. Penny Robredo-Bondoc of Physicians for Peace said an artificial leg before the knee would cost around P35,000 to P40,000 in a private hospital.

A whole artificial leg costs P50,000 to P60,000, she says.

Receiving a prosthesis should also be supported by therapy.

Both Robredo-Bondoc and the group supporting the project, meantime justified its program for the amputees.

“Nung gumawa kami ng feasibility study tungkol sa needs o pangangailangan ng ating mga may disability, ang number one na lumabas, wala silang prosthesis device. So sabi namin na ito yung pangangailangan na dapat tugunan dahil pag sila ay mayroon nang paa, makakapag-aral na sila at makakapag-trabaho,” Robredo-Bondoc said.

“We want to bring back the dignity and self-confidence of each individuals. We don’t want them to rely on crutches, on wheelchairs… we want them to be more independent and self-reliant,” added Robbie Leviste, chairman of Rotary Club of Makati-West’s artificial limb project.

Robredo said individuals who would like to inquire about the program can send a message to the group’s Facebook page: Physicians for Peace, Philippines.

An official of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation they are offering a package for amputees.

The package includes the leg operation, fitting of the prosthesis and therapy.

“Either member ka or primary member, or kayo po yung qualified dependent nung primary member… iba-iba po yung coverage depende po sa bakal. Pero yung totality po ng care upon admission at discharge is covered po ng Philhealth,” Daryl Calabiao, Philhealth’s Social Insurance Officer said.