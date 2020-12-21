Food shorts: DIY gourmet meals, holiday platters, and other last-minute Christmas ideas

MANILA -- Looking for last-minute additions to your holiday table? Check out these fun and delicious food ideas.

DIY GOURMET MEALS BY KOOKIT MANILA

Want to whip up gourmet dishes during the holidays but don't know where to start? A company called KooKit Manila aims to help skip the stress of meal planning and grocery shopping by delivering pre-portioned ingredients (from meats to vegetables and seasonings) and recipes straight to customers' homes.

For the holidays, KooKit Manila is offering three Christmas menus. Aspiring cooks can choose three to five dishes to prepare which can be enjoyed by two to four persons. Prices range from P1,000 for a three-dish menu for two, to P2,700 for a five-dish feast for four.

The Flavor Fusion menu has the following dishes: Spicy Calamari, Beef and Spinach Lo Mein, Cajun Shrimp Jambalaya, Orange Chicken, Sweet n' Sour Fish, Fish Taco Wraps, Shrimp Pad Thai, Salt n' Pepper Pork Belly, Pork Nuggets with Dijon Jalapeno, Singapore Noodles, General Tso's Chicken, Bacon Cheeseburger Penne, Chilligetti, Baked Parmesan Chicken, and Korean-style Pork Belly.

The Premium Asian menu, on the other hand, includes Laksa, Japchae, Chicken Biryani, Japanese-style Three Mushroom Bacon Pasta, Tom Yum, Sri Lankan Chicken Curry, and Braised Beef Noodle Soup.

Meanwhile, the Premium European menu features Kefta Mkaoura, Chicken Cacciatore, Paella Valenciana, Boeuf Bourguignon, and Cottage Pie.

More details are available on the website and social media pages of KooKit Manila.

HOLIDAY PLATTERS BY CRAVINGS

If you want to skip cooking altogether, homegrown restaurant Cravings is offering party platters which are good for eight to ten persons.

Choices include both classic and new creations, such as Caesar Salad, Pomegranate Goat Cheese Salad, Roast Beef with Mushroom Sauce, Lengua con Champignon, Chicken Pastel, Roast Pork Belly, Chicken Galantina, Chicken Relleno, Roast Chicken with Chorizo and Raisin Stuffing, Prawns ala Thermidor, Roast Salmon with Parmesan Crust (served with Pasta Primavera), Almond Crusted Fish Fillet with Tartare Sauce, Chorizo Pasta, Meaty Bolognese, and Lasagna.

There is also the Cravings Christmas Set Menu, which has some of the restaurant's best dishes plus a Christmas cake. This is also good for eight to 10 persons.

For smaller groups, Cravings also has Christmas Party Boxes in three kinds: Roast Beef with Mushroom Sauce and Almond Crusted Fish Fillet; Chicken Cordon Bleu and American Baked Spareribs; and Lechon Pork Belly and Fish Escabeche. All sets come with rice and a dessert.

Aside from holiday platters and party boxes, Cravings also has a selection of cakes, brownies, cupcakes, cookies, and other sweet treats.

More details are available on the website and social media pages of Cravings.

FROZEN FOOD DELIVERY BY FROZENMNL

Want to enjoy the trendiest frozen food items from top-rated chefs and restaurants during the holidays? An e-commerce website called FrozenMNL has been offering these to residents in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

FrozenMNL specializes in handling frozen food deliveries such as ice cream, pizza, dim sum, meat, poultry, seafood, and ready-to-eat frozen meals.

Its latest offering is the Tiger Sugar Ice Cream Cone, or black sugar milk tea ice cream with boba in a black sugar cone, topped with dark chocolate and crisp flakes. This can be ordered along with the Tiger Sugar Boba Ice Cream Bar and the Tiger Sugar Popcorn.

Other items available at FrozenMNL include the ice cream brands Carmen's Best, Merry Moo, Meiji Ice Cream, Magnolia, Grom, and Keto; and frozen pizzas from Shakey's and Pizza Pedrico's.

Customers can also order products from Pegi Waffles, Eat Fresh Dimsum, Eng Bee Tin, Theo & Brom, Bibigo, and Bolzico beef.

More details are available at the Frozen MNL website and social media pages.

LIMITED EDITION BOTTLES BY HEINEKEN

Party like a celebrity this Christmas with Heineken's limited edition Magnum 1.5-liter bottle, which can be delivered to Metro Manila homes within an hour via Drinkies.ph.

Priced at P500 each, the champagne-like bottles are not only made for sharing but also for gifting, removing the need for extra wrappers. Those who use the code DRINKIESFIRST can get P250 off on their first order with a minimum purchase of P1,500.

The Heineken Magnum was recently enjoyed by celebrities and influencers through a "five-star" party in their respective homes last December 18. Among those who took part were actor Dominic Roque, YouTube star Rei Germar, and model Christi McGarry.

Aside from Drinkies.ph, the product is also available in supermarkets.

