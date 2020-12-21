Fans gush as Jeremy Jauncey reveals Pia Wurtzbach has met his mother

MANILA -- Fans of Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey could not help but gush as the entrepreneur revealed that he has introduced the former Miss Universe to his mother, marking another milestone in their relationship.

In an Instagram post, Jauncey said his mother met Wurtzbach in his hometown of Edinburgh in Scotland.

"Before lockdown I took @piawurtzbach home to meet my mum in Edinburgh and show her round my hometown," the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations founder wrote.

"We walked for hours (something we always do together), I introduced her to haggis, and she met her first piper," he added. "Once it's safe to travel the UK again, please add Edinburgh to your list of places to visit, it's one of my favorite cities in the world."

Many of the couple's fans, mostly Filipinos, left comments on Jauncey's post as they looked forward to "wedding bells" soon.

Others referred to them as a "beautiful couple," with others quipping "sana all."

Wurtzbach, for her part, shared her own set of photos with Jauncey on her Instagram page, as she looked back on her "favorite moments" in Greece with her boyfriend.

"Since before my Miss Universe days it was my dream to visit Santorini, Jeremy found this out and took me this summer. It was one of the best trips I've ever had and I wanted to share with you some of my favorite moments!" she said.

Jauncey has likewise met Wurtzbach's family, as seen in a vlog posted by the beauty queen's mother last September.

The two officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.

