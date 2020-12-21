'Do you love Rabiya?' Here's Sandra Lemonon's answer

Sandra Lemonon (left) and Rabiya Mateo. Photos from @sandralemonon and @rabiyamateo on Instagram

MANILA -- Sandra Lemonon finally cleared the air as she took to social media to share her thoughts about Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo.

As she responded to her followers on Instagram Stories, one of the questions she received was: "Do you love Rabiya?"

She was asked nearly two months after her cryptic posts, including one about real queens that "play fair" and "don't cheat." She made the said statements shortly after the Miss Universe Philippines pageant, where she finished as a semi-finalist.

Responding to the netizen who asked about Mateo, Lemonon said she has "no malicious thoughts about her," saying they "didn't have the opportunity to forge a relationship."

"I cannot love someone who I barely know, or witnessed their heart firsthand," she began.

"But from the little I know of her, what I can say is from the first time I saw her I loved her natural features and thought she was extremely gorgeous," she added. "I've witnessed how determined she is and I believe with the right people who have her best intentions at heart, she will be able to grow into the woman who can help others who have been in her shoes."

Lemonon went on to wish Mateo "nothing but success in her journey in discovering herself and being the first ever MUPH in a pandemic," saying she knows "how difficult her new life must be."

"I hope she always remembers that she doesn't need to fit into the mold that society expects her to but instead create her own," she ended.

Screengrab from @sandralemonon on Instagram, as captured by ABS-CBN's entertainment website Push

Prior to her statement about Mateo, Lemonon said the public will soon be hearing her side of the story during the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 competition.

While she has yet to make her big revelation, the beauty queen hinted that she has experienced "things that weren't aligned with my beliefs and morals" during her latest pageant stint.

"All I will share is my truth from a perspective of a candidate of MUPH 2020 who has experienced all three orgs," she said in an Instagram Stories post.

Prior to Miss Universe Philippines, Lemonon joined Binibining Pilipinas in 2018, where she finished as a semi-finalist; and Miss World Philippines 2016, where she was named fourth Princess.

