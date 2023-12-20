SuperManila's int'l flavor gives comic book industry a boost

Fan-favorite Whicle Portacio returns for SuperManila 2023

A group of Indonesian comic book creators took part in the SuperManila 2023 event at the Ayala Circuit last December 15-17 and one of them exclaimed to this author, “Wow. This is like an international comic con.”

True enough.

The 2023 edition of SuperManila was star-studded -- a quantum leap from the first edition in 2019 that was led by Filipino-American legends Whilce Portacio and Rafael Kayanan.

Fan-favorite Portacio was back for this year’s edition with a bevy of Filipino talent led by superstar Leinil Yu (Avengers, Secret Invasion, Captain America, Civil War), Trese co-creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo, Carlo Pagulayan (The Hulk: Planet Hulk, Deathstroke, Superman: Lost), Mico Suayan (Moon Knight, Dead of Night featuring Werewolf, Thor, and The Punisher), Stephen Segovia (Dark Wolverine, Thor: The Deviants Saga), Harvey Tolibao (Psylocke, Danger Girl, and Green Arrow), cover artist favorite Jay Anacleto, Lan Medina (Fables and Aria), and Steve Gan (Ang Panday and Star-Lord of the Guardians of the Galaxy).

A first for SuperManila was the foreign delegation that was headed by Marvel Comics editor-in-chief CB Cebulski, who was on a scouting trip; artist Ryan Benjamin (Uncanny X-Men, Batman Beyond, and Star Wars Infinities among others); colorist Alex Sinclair (Batman: Hush, Amazing Spider-0Man, Superman, Venom among others); Mike Zeck (Captain America, Marvel Super-Heroes Secret Wars, The Punisher, and The Sensational Spider-Man Kraven’s Last Hunt); Canadian artist Agnes Garbowska (DC Super Hero Girls, Teen Titan Go! And My Little Pony among others); and Japanese animator Akihiro Kanayama (Voltes V and Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam among others).

Our Southeast Asian neighbors were represented by Malaysian star Alan Quah and Indonesians Ario Anindito, Hendry Prasetya, Faza Meonk, and others.

Remarked Marvel’s Cebulski about the Indonesian contingent: “I think SuperManila is great. I get to see even more artists from the region.”

“SuperManila (as well as other comic book conventions) is a good way to give the industry a boost as it still has not recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 lockdown that saw delays in shipping and fans cutting back on their favorite titles,” noted Filbar’s co-owner and event organizer Ivan Guerrero.

The event saw the reunion of Trese creators Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo who were together for the first time since the local favorite turned international sensation got its Netflix treatment.

Steve Gan, co-creator of Marvel Comics character Star-Lord, was also present to promote two new trade paperback collections, Mekanizmo and Devil Car, that were initially published during the early 1980s under Tagalog Komiks and GASI respectively.

Mekanizmo is collected in a handsome hardbound cover, while Devil Car, raw and unrestored, is featured in a soft cover format.

The two releases – also written by the prolific Vic Poblete – are the second and third respectively in the Steve Gan Trilogy published by Pilipino Klasiks Collection.

Last year, Pilipino Klasiks Collection released the incredible tome, Sampan Lady.

“I am happy with their re-release,” said Gan of the trade paperbacks. “Ito ay nagpapakita kung gaano ka-rich at lawak ng mga komiks noon. At ito rin ay para sa henerasyon ngayon.”

Up-and-coming local writer JV Tanjuatco was also on hand to talk about his new graphic novel, 3rd World Power, that is now being sold in the United Kingdom.

“I hope that this is a breakthrough not only for me but also Filipino comics in general for European audiences.”

Summed up Guerrero: “We hope that SuperManila continues to make more and bigger steps and that it not only helps the comic book industry but also local and regional talent.”