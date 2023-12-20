Representatives from PTTC-GMEA during the launch of the OBRA Design Masterclass Program. Handout



MANILA -- Young and aspiring furniture designers may want to take a look at this new masterclass program that features the likes of world-renowned Kenneth Cobonpue.

The OBRA Design Masterclass Program is a project of the Philippine Trade Training Center - Global MSME Academy (PTTC-GMEA), an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

It is set to take place simultaneously starting this month across three locations: Manila, Pampanga, and Cebu.

According to a statement by the PTTC-GMEA, participants will be guided by the likes of Cobonpue and industry partners like the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines, Cebu Furniture Industries Foundation, Inc., and Pampanga Furniture Industries Foundation, Inc.

The program has three stages: the designer's phase, where participants will be trained in planning, execution, evaluation, and tools; the program consultancy phase, which involves participant-companies in product development planning; and the designing for the market phase, where participant companies will take part in the Philippines International Furniture Show in March next year.

"In the OBRA Design Masterclass, there will be training programs from mind setting, design thinking, market-driven designs, creative process, design phase, and prototyping. We will be witnessing the participants' progress from the raw materials to those worth selling to the international market,” said PTTC-GMEA executive director Nelly Nita Dillera.

For her part, DTI-Competitiveness and Innovation Group Undersecretary Rafaelita Aldaba stressed the importance of design in influencing consumer perception and demand.

"In an increasingly competitive market environment, design stands as a key differentiator. Beyond keeping pace with design trends, our designs must also align with emerging consumer preferences encompassing eco-friendly materials, digital technology integration, and responsible sourcing," she said.

More details are available on the website and Facebook page of PTTC.