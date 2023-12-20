Lantern parade lights up UP Diliman grounds

Representatives from various departments of the University of the Philippines - Diliman conduct the "People's Lantern Parade", as an informal celebration of the state university's annual Christmas Lantern Parade in Quezon City on December 20, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA -- Lanterns of various sizes and designs wowed spectators during the traditional UP Lantern Parade held at the University of the Philippines-Diliman grounds on Wednesday.



Since the onset of the pandemic brought about by COVID-19, this is only the second time that the country’s premier state university has held the traditional lantern parade.



This year’s theme, according to UP Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs Roehl Jamon, is "Panibagong Lakas," which means renewed energy after all the trials and challenges brought about by the pandemic.

"Ibig sabihin, 'yun nga, magbabalik mula sa pandemic. Hindi lang lakas, per se, pero pinapasok doon yung alternative energy, pinapasok dun yung renewed commitment tsaka dedication pagdating sa tinatawag na academic excellence, sa honor and integrity, sa public service," he said.

"Hinihikayat naming lahat na mga taga UP na kung dati malakas kayo, bigyan niyo pa ng panibagong lakas, kasi kailangan ng PIlipinas ang bagong lakas ng mga taga UP," he added.



Many eagerly awaited the annual parade not just for the artistically designed lanterns but also for the messages each lanterns carries, usually depicting current events.



The UP College of Social Sciences and Philosophy showcased a vinta, a traditional boat which for them symbolizes the idea that Filipinos will to push through despite challenges.



It also carried a call against the phaseout of traditional jeepneys, according to student Cheska Duran who was one of the creators of the lantern.



“Hindi naman po tutol yung mga drivers sa modernization. Mas nagku-call lang po ng just na transition pati na po ng makamasang orientation ng public transportation,” she said.



The UP College of Mass Communication used old newspapers, old CDs, bottles and other recyclable materials.



Their message is to strengthen the new media landscape and at the same time call for the responsible use of artificial intelligence or AI.

“Bitbit po talaga namin ang panawagan na yes to responsible AI, defend academic freedom and no to UP budget cuts,” student Kiara Gorrospe of the UP College of Mass Communications said.



Jamon said they were expecting more than 70 lanterns to be paraded from the academic units of the university.



There are also entries from the student organizations and from the UP community.



There is also a special competition for entries from the College or Fine Arts.



The college is a hall of famer which is why a separate competition was created for them, according to Jamon.

Winners will receive P50,000 both for the academic units and the College of Fine Arts categories. P30,000 will be handed over to the first runner up while the two honorable mentions will receive P10,000 each.

RELATED VIDEO