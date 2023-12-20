These dogs are at the risk of losing their home. Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Over 100 dogs and about 50 cats are at risk of losing the first place they learned to call home -- and, for some, the only family they’ll ever get to know -- after Anto-Nym and Steve Haven for Strays was asked to vacate their lot in Tanay, Rizal.

The 2000-sqm shelter that owner Edwina Villarosa bought in 2020 is part of a 25-hectare land. She, however, agreed to sell the property after the original owner asked her to move out her dogs and cats.

"Last year pa. Sinabi sa akin [na 'yung] mga nakabili magpapatayo ng mga resort [kaya] maiingayan sa dogs. Hindi ako pinaalis, pero 'yung shelter. Eh kaya ko binili 'yan para sa shelter. Para walang gulo, sabi ko ibebenta ko na lang," she said in a phone call.

"This year nakahanap ako ng buyer. Natanggap ko pa lang ['yung] kalahati from the new buyer. The other half will be upon release of title from the original owner. Wala pa kasing individual title, mother title pa lang. Kaya ako naipit," she said.

Anto-Nym and Steve Haven for Strays is currently building a new shelter in Porac, Pampanga, but is relying on the rest of the sale's payment to fund the construction as well as the transfer.

"Kung mabibigay na sa 'kin ang payment, matatapos ko na ang shelter. May house na ang mga dogs, 'yung cats wala pa,” she explained.

"Also 'yung transpo for 100 dogs, grabe ang laking gastos, ang singil P20,000 per hakot. Will cost me about P100,000. Finishing the fence is P150,000, 'yung caretakers' house and CR (comfort room) pa, mga P50,000," she added.

While waiting for the transaction, the shelter is knocking on kind hearts of animal lovers to help them fund their new home.

"Any amount would do so we could complete the new shelter in Pampanga, and minsan wala na kasing food ang mga dogs and cats. We are really struggling," she pleaded.

Villarosa sustains the shelter mostly through her pension. They stopped receiving donations after their account with 11,000 followers was hacked.

"Hirap na hirap ako sa gastos. Ako lahat humahanap ng paraan para kumain araw-araw ang rescues ko, at the same time pondohan ang construction ng shelter," she said.

She went on: “Need ko ang additional funds. Dati may help pa pero na-hack pa ang account namin so walang donations na pumapasok. Nakakaiyak talaga."

According to Villarosa, the land owner offered to transfer the dogs and cats to one of their nearby vacant lots that is fenced, still in Tanay, Rizal.

She, however, argued that her rescues need a proper shelter.

"Pinapalipat 'yung mga aso sa bare land nila. Walang bubong. Ulanin? Arawin? Inaalagaan namin ang mga 'yan, pinapa-vet namin mga 'yan," she said.

ABS-CBN is still trying to reach the land owners.