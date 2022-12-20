Sarah Lahbati on Monday reflected on her role as mother of Zion and Kai as she shared photos from their vacation.

As seen in her Instagram page, Lahbati took Zion and Kai on a Korean vacation where it’s just the three of them.

“Raising boys is an honor and an adventure,” she captioned their photos.

“When I look at them, I wish I could slow down time. It feels like I just gave birth to both of them a few days ago,” she added.

Without realizing it, she and Richard Gutierrez already have “a big boy who’s kind, intelligent and thoughtful and then a cheeky, immensely sweet, funny not so little bubba Kai.”

Saying time flies so quickly, Lahbati added: “I’m so lucky to be your momma, Zion & Kai. I love you both endlessly.”

Gutierrez, for his part, expressed his gratitude for Lahbati, saying she is the best mom to their kids and wife to him.

“We are lucky to have you,” she said.

Related video: