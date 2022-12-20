Photo from CCP Facebook account

MANILA – The upcoming “Triple Threats” show of actor-singer Poppert Bernadas has been postponed to next year.

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) announced Tuesday that the third installment of the concert series scheduled on December 21 is canceled.

The show, billed as “Ang Musika, Ang Teatro at Ako,” was moved to January 14, 2023, Saturday, at the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez or the CCP Blackbox Theater.

The concert was postponed due to a non-COVID related viral infection that affected the singer’s vocal cords.

Bernadas was advised by his physician to postpone all performance engagements until he is fully recovered.

In support of this, the CCP management provided a new performance date and assured that the tickets to the December 21 concert will be honored on the new concert date.

Ticket-buyers who will no longer be able to watch on the new date have the option to either avail of a refund or exchange their tickets for another CCP show.

Bernadas is one of three tenors featured in the concert series that features leading men of Philippine musical theater. The first two performers were Markki Stroem (October 14) and Arman Ferrer (November 18).

Related video: