MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

CHOWKING'S CHICKEN FEAST

Chowking is offering fried chicken deals from Friday to Sunday this December.

With every 4-pc Chicken, customers can enjoy plus free 1-pc chicken; 2 free pieces for every 6-pc Chicken; and free 3 pieces for every 8-pc Chicken.

The promo is available on December on 23-25 and 30-31, 2022.

CONTI'S HOLIDAY DISHES

Conti's is offering festive dishes for the holidays such as Baked Salmon, Chicken Ala Kiev, Garlic Sotanghon, and Roast Beef in Mushroom Sauce.

The homegrown restaurant chain also has Christmas specials such as Porchetta, Chicken Relleno, and Ham Roll.

More details are available on Conti's website and social media pages.

EATS BY ROBINA FARMS

The year-ender episode of "Eats by Robina Farms" is all about holiday recipes.

The online cooking show, hosted by Chef Rolando and Jacqueline Laudico, will teach viewers how to prepare three dishes: Christmas Paella, Belly Lechon, and Special Egg Salad.

Join The Breakfast Lovers Club Facebook group to catch the year-ender of "Eats Robina Farms," as well as previous episodes.

FESTIVE DESSERTS FROM AICE

Aice is offering festive desserts for this year's holiday gatherings.

These include Coffee Macchiato, Coffee Crispy, Strawberry Crispy, Milk Stick, Chocolate 2 Colors Stick, Fruit Twister, Taro Crispy, Blueberry, and Sweet Corn, among others.

NEW BIRCH TREE FORTIFIED CHOCO

Birch Tree recently introduced a new and improved Birch Tree Fortified Choco powdered milk drink.

The reformulated Birch Tree Fortified Choco contains more Vitamin C, B2, B12, A, and D. It also comes in new packaging.

Birch Tree Fortified Choco is now available online on Lazada and Shopee, as well as in grocery stores and supermarkets.

OREO PARTNERS WITH BLACKPINK

Cookie brand Oreo has partnered with the South Korean girl group Blackpink for bespoke products and a slate of activities across platforms in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and South Korea in 2023.

The Oreo x Blackpink collaboration will feature two variants inspired by the K-pop group. These will hit shelves of major retailers and e-commerce channels from early 2023, for a limited time only.

Collectors of Blackpink memorabilia can also look forward to new additions as well. More details are available on Oreo Philippines' Facebook page.

RICHARD GOMEZ SHARES COOKING, PANTRY TIPS

Actor and home cook Richard Gomez shared some of his tips in the kitchen as part of promoting Doña Elena Olive Oil.

He advised the public to invest in good kitchen equipment and start with the simplest dishes such as pasta with olive oil, adobo, and bistek, among others.

Doña Elena Olive Oil is available in Pure, Extra Virgin, and Pomace, and is sold in supermarkets and groceries nationwide. The products can also be purchased at Fly Ace Corporation's official Lazada and Shopee stores, as well as the Ace Market website.

SAIGOSAN OPENS IN BGC

The Red Crab Group of Restaurants recently opened a new Japanese restaurant in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

﻿Saigosan is chef Chris Oronce's take on an izakaya. It caters to young families, and those who are fans of anime, manga, and Japanese films.

The restaurant serves Japanese comfort dishes such as sashimi platter, ebi tempura, classic gyoza, and spicy salmon roll, as well as modern twists like mini volcano rolls, truffle wagyu steak macaroni, and matcha panna cotta with jelly.

It also has a selection of burgers and sandwiches (grilled teriyaki burger, roast beef sukiyaki burger, tori teri sando, and tori katsu sando), chicken dishes (teriyaki wings, wasabi mayo wings, creamy mushroom wings, fried chicken ramen, and chicken katsudon), and donburi (chashu bacon and egg don, grilled yakiniku don with egg, grilled toro teri don, buta kakuni don, and miso butter lobster).

Saigosan is located at the third floor of Uptown Mall. It is open daily during mall hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.