MANILA -- Make the most out of your holiday shopping by checking out these new products, discounts, and promos.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

GLOBE AT HOME REWARDS

Globe At Home is offering rewards to new and existing subscribers this Christmas.

Among these are free P500 Xiaomi shopping vouchers (until supplies last) for current users using Globe Rewards points, and free P1,000 IKEA gift cards for new accounts with every successful installation of a GFiber Unli plan (application is until December 31, with line installed by January 15, 2023).

More details are available at Globe's website and app.



GRABEXPRESS FOR DONATIONS

Grab is giving discounts and rewards to consumers who use GrabExpress to send donations to its partner charities and organizations.

Users can get a 25% on their delivery fee by using the promo code PARASALAHAT.

More details are available on Grab's website, Facebook page, and app.

HOME CREDIT'S GREAT 0% INTEREST FESTIVAL

Home Credit recently launched The Great 0% Interest Festival, with over 50,000 products offered at 0% interest rates at almost 10,000 partner stores nationwide.

The promo is available until January 31, 2023. More details are available on Home Credit's website, social media pages, and app.

NOKIA'S MOBILE CHRISTMAS RAFFLE PROMO

HMD Global, home of Nokia phones, is giving away gadgets and appliances in its mobile Christmas raffle promo.

Customers can get raffle entries for every purchase of Nokia X30, Nokia C10, Nokia T21, and other select Nokia devices.

Entries will be accepted until January 15, 2023, which is also the date of announcement of winners on Nokia Mobile PH's official Facebook page.

More details are available on Nokia's website.

ONITSUKA TIGER'S CHRISTMAS GIFT LIST

Handout

Japanese brand Onitsuka Tiger has included these shoe models in its Christmas gift list this year.

Customers can check out the Acromount Boot and Acromount Knit, which are inspired by the design of spiked track shoes from the 1970s; and the Cresty, which features a tiger pattern to mark the zodiac sign of the year.

The Acromount and Cresty footwear are available in Onitsuka Tiger branches.

PLDT'S HOME HOLIDEALS

PLDT Home has brought back Holideals, where subscribers can enjoy deals on fiber plans and a chance to win raffle prizes.

New subscribers can enjoy free installation and modem activation fees and automatically earn raffle entries to win smart home devices such as eufy security cameras, TP link WiFi mesh, Samsung projectors, Marshall speakers, Xiaomi robot vacuums, smart air purifiers, and smart watches.

Existing subscribers can earn Maya cashback, up to 1,150 Home Rewards Crystals, and up to 230 raffle entries to the Grand Giveaway Promo where they can win a P5-million cash prize. They need to upgrade or avail of the Easy Speedboost promo to avail of the promo.

VIVO'S CHRISTMAS PROMO

Vivo will offer a P300 discount on its Y02 and Y01 smartphones, making each product worth P4,999.

The promo is available until January 31, 2023. More details are available on Vivo's website, Facebook page, and stores.