After Pia Wurtzbach, Catriona Gray featured in Michael Cinco fashion shoot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 20 2021 07:39 PM

After Pia Wurtzbach, it's Catriona Gray's turn to serve as a muse for Michael Cinco's newest couture creations.

A newly released video shows the Miss Universe 2018 holder wearing the Dubai-based Filipino designer's Fall-Winter 2022 collection.

According to Cinco, the fashion film was shot at the Shangri-La Hotel Dubai.

Gray, for her part, re-posted the video on her Instagram page and said she enjoyed working with Cinco and his team.

 

Gray's predecessor, Wurtzbach, posed for Cinco's Fall-Winter 2021 collection earlier this year.

Also part of the shoot was travel entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, Miss Universe 2015 winner's boyfriend.

Cinco was also the same designer behind Wurtzbach's farewell gown at Miss Universe, which is also worn by her wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hong Kong.

