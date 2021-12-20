MANILA -- Following the sudden postponement of the Miss World 2021 pageant, Philippine representative Tracy Perez is using her platform for typhoon Odette relief efforts.

On Monday, the beauty queen encouraged her more than 100,000 Instagram followers to send their donations to the Miss World Philippines organization to help all those who have been affected by the super typhoon in Visayas and Mindanao.

"We are accepting donations in cash and in kind for those who are affected by typhoon Odette, most especially the solo parents in Cordova and my fellow Argawanons (in the town of Argao). Most of the assistance from national and international sources will surely be centered on the widely broadcasted cities/provinces, so let us also help each other and make sure that other areas are known to the world as well because they are in need of our help, too," Perez said.

"Ngayon po natin maipapakita ang ating Bayanihan para sa pagbangon ng buong Pilipinas, lalo na ang Visayas at Mindanao. I may be thousands of miles away right now, but my heart goes out to all of you who are affected, my thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Sama-sama po tayong babangon, let’s continue to pray and let’s continue to help one another," she added.

In another post, Perez described her past month as "a rollercoaster of emotions" as her Miss World 2021 journey was put on hold due to the pandemic.

Organizers postponed the pageant hours before the scheduled coronation night as they expressed concern over the safety of contestants, staff, and the general public.

With Miss World 2021 set to be rescheduled "within the next 90 days," Perez said she is looking forward to gracing the pageant stage in Puerto Rico once again.

For now, she is shifting her focus to those reeling from the aftermath of Odette in her hometown of Cebu, as well as in other parts of the country.

"May we be reminded that in these trying times, our dreams and hopes may be on pause but they are never cancelled. Patuloy po tayong lalaban, patuloy tayong babangon, mahal kong Pilipinas," she said.

