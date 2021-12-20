PH among winners of Miss Tourism International 2021

Screengrab from Miss Tourism International's Facebook page

MANILA -- The Philippines bagged one of the seven titles in the recently concluded Miss Tourism International 2021 pageant.

Keinth Petrasanta was named Miss South East Asia Tourism Ambassadress during the virtual finals on Sunday (Philippine time).

Jessy Silana Wongsodiharjo, who hails from Indonesia, was crowned Miss Tourism International.

Other titleholders include Lily Korpela of Finland (Miss Tourism Queen of The Year International), Hoang Thi Huong Ly of Vietnam (Miss Tourism Metropolitan International), Toluwalope Olarewaju of Nigeria (Miss Tourism Global), How Zo Ee of Malaysia (Miss Tourism Cosmopolitan International), and Araceli Dominguez of Paraguay (Dreamgirl of The Year International).

Special awards, meanwhile, were given to Jenifer Paz of Guatemala (Best In National Costume), Niina Linde of Sweden (Best In Talent), and Luiza Ferreira of Brazil (Miss Photogenic).

Petrasanta was sent by Mutya ng Pilipinas to represent the Philippines in Miss Tourism International 2021.

She hails from Cabuyao City in Laguna and competed in Mutya ng Pilipinas 2019.