Celebrity recipe: Janine Gutierrez's lemon pasta

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Janine Gutierrez on Monday showed "Magandang Buhay" viewers how to cook her simple dish Lemon Pasta.

"Ito kasi 'yung natutunan kong lutuin nung enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) kasi siyempre mag-isa lang ako sa bahay. So naghanap ako ng madaling pasta na lulutuin," Gutierrez said.

The Ingredients needed to cook her pasta dish are lemon zest, lemon juice, pasta, butter, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, all-purpose cream and water.

Currently, Gutierrez is part of the primetime series "Marry Me, Marry You" with actor Paulo Avelino.