MANILA -- Beatrice Gomez took to social media to open up about her family's ordeal during the onslaught of typhoon Odette in Cebu.

In an Instagram post, the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 titleholder said her heart "bleeds" for all those who have been affected by the super typhoon.

"I was on FaceTime with my sister and mama when the storm was just about to hit. It only took minutes from a happy conversation to shift into a ghastly phone call as I heard them struggle the entire night," she recalled.

"It’s only a few days away until Christmas and yet my heart bleeds for Cebu," she added. "My family’s home is just one of many devastated by one of the strongest typhoons that hit Cebu and the surrounding provinces."

Sharing that her family is now safe, Gomez also took the opportunity to ask for donations for others who continue to reel from the effects of the recent calamity.

Posting details on where the public can send cash and in-kind donations, she said: "Your simple act of kindness means a lot."

Gomez has returned to the country following her Top 5 finish in the 70th Miss Universe pageant, which was won by Harnaaz Sandhu of India.

