Scale back your holiday plans

The pandemic is surging, but as bad as things are, the end is in sight. By doubling down on precautions, we can slow the virus and save lives.

Stay safe at home for the holidays

Nobody wants to open presents by Zoom, light holiday candles at home alone, or clink virtual Champagne glasses to ring in the New Year.

But here we are, in the midst of a surging pandemic, on course to losing nearly a half million souls in less than a year. Despite the promise of a vaccine on the horizon, only a tiny fraction of Americans will be vaccinated by the end of December. Vaccines won’t enter large-scale distribution until spring 2021.

But with the number of cases exploding across the country right now, we have to take immediate measures. After 10 months of exhausting sacrifices, we are being asked to make even more. The only way to drive down infection rates for now will be to avoid large indoor gatherings, wear masks, cancel travel and limit your holiday celebrations to just those who live in your home.

“We know it’s a hard decision,” said Dr. Cindy Friedman, chief of the travelers health branch at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Even a small percentage of infected travelers, she said, could “translate into hundreds of thousands of additional infections.”

It’s the same plea that public health officials made over Thanksgiving. Although many people listened, millions of Americans hit the road nonetheless to spend the holiday with friends and family.

“If you just look at the airports, we had a record number of people traveling,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Definitely there were people who tried their best. But there were a lot of people who said, ‘It’s not going to involve me. Let me just go ahead and do it.’”

Fauci said he, his wife and three daughters, who live in different parts of the country, made a family decision not to travel for the holidays. It will be the first Christmas in 30 years that the entire family won’t be together.

“I’m a person in an age group that’s at high risk of serious consequences,” Fauci said. “That’s the first Thanksgiving since any of my three daughters were born that we have not spent it as a family. That was painful, but it was something that needed to be done. We are going to do the same thing over Christmas for the simple reason that I don’t see anything changing between Thanksgiving and Hanukkah and Christmas. In fact, I see it getting worse.”

About the time people start boarding planes for the Christmas holidays, health care workers will still be dealing with a surge in cases caused by Thanksgiving gatherings. But it’s not too late to change your plans.

“We are at the point now, even before Christmas, that there may not be room at your hospital, because we don’t have enough health care workers to take care of you,” said Michael Osterholm, a member of President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 advisory board, who also urged Americans to stay home.

If you do travel, get tested

People who choose to travel over the holiday season despite the warnings should consider taking precautions. First, try to quarantine for at least a week (two weeks if possible) before your trip or visit with another household. The CDC now recommends that domestic air travelers get tested before and after their trip. (Previously, testing was recommended only for Americans traveling internationally.)

Remember, a negative test does not eliminate the risk that you might expose a vulnerable family member to the novel coronavirus or that someone might infect you. A lot can go wrong between the time you took the test and the moment you hug Grandma.

False negatives are common with coronavirus testing — whether it’s the gold-standard laboratory PCR test that takes a few days to get results or a rapid antigen test that gives you a result in minutes. That’s because it takes time for the virus to build up to detectable levels in your body. And then consider the risk of catching the virus after taking the test — in an airport, in a plane or from a taxi driver or rental car agent.

“A negative result is a snapshot in time,” said Paige Larkin, a clinical microbiologist at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Chicago, where she specializes in infectious disease diagnostics. “It’s telling you that, at that exact second you are tested, the virus was not detected. It does not mean you’re not infected.”

Despite these limits, if you feel you must travel, testing will lower the odds that you’ll be bringing the virus home for the holidays. For a laboratory test, check the turnaround time in your area and try to schedule it as close as possible to your visit. If you’re using rapid testing, try to take more than one test over the days leading up to your visit, and if possible, get a rapid test on the same day you plan to visit family, friends or a vulnerable person. Test again after you arrive if you can.

Some airlines, including Hawaiian Airlines, United Airlines, JetBlue and American Airlines, have been offering testing at airports or at nearby drive-thru sites for passengers heading to certain destinations. Some airports have clinics in terminals, and JetBlue has a partnership with Vault Health for mail-in tests.

A test “filters out those who are positive and definitely shouldn’t be there,” said Dr. Esther Choo, an emergency medicine physician and a professor at Oregon Health and Science University. “Testing negative basically changes nothing about behavior. It still means wear a mask, distance, avoid indoors if you can.”

What to expect if you travel during COVID-19

Even if you’ve booked your flights, most airlines are waiving change fees and allowing cancellations through the holidays by issuing flight credits for future travel. American Airlines and United Airlines allow about a year to use the credits. Many credits from Delta Air Lines are good through December 2022.

Scoring a seat without a neighbor sharing your armrest is getting harder, and travelers should prepare for more crowded planes. Southwest Airlines, which has held middle seats open during the pandemic, returned to making all seats available for flights from Dec. 1.

And before you go, check state travel regulations aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, which are changing by the day. Take all your test results with you in case the state where you’re traveling requires proof of testing. California is encouraging domestic travelers arriving in the state to quarantine for two weeks. Massachusetts is requiring residents returning from almost every state to complete a form before arrival and quarantine for two weeks afterward. Those who arrive with a negative result from a COVID-19 test administered up to 72 hours before entering the state can forgo quarantine. Travelers who fail to comply may face a $500 fine per day.

New York requires a 14-day quarantine for those who leave the state for more than 24 hours and are returning from states and territories that are not contiguous with New York or from certain high-risk countries. Travelers can “test out” of the quarantine if they receive a negative test result within three days before their return, quarantine for three days upon arrival plus take another test on the fourth day that comes back negative.

You should also check with your child’s school and your employer before you leave. If your children have been attending school in person, check if they will be allowed back in the classroom if you travel.

According to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, an employer may ask its employees to stay home until it’s clear they don’t have the coronavirus if they have traveled to certain locations flagged by the CDC or local health officials.

Ask your employer if post-travel quarantine would fall under paid sick leave. You may be eligible for it under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, an emergency measure passed in March by the federal government. But the act covers only two weeks of paid sick leave to eligible employees, and it may be of better use in the event that you contract the virus. Thirteen states and Washington, D.C., have laws that require paid sick leave for eligible employees, but you should research whether quarantine qualifies for paid leave under those specific laws.

Plan a safer holiday gathering

If you’re determined to have people to your home for the holidays, consider these precautions.

Shop safely: Wear a mask at the grocery store or while shopping for gifts, and avoid touching your face. Call ahead and ask about the best time to avoid crowds. Bring a shopping list, and have substitutes in mind in case the store runs out of an item. A 30-minute shopping trip should be relatively safe if you mask up, keep your distance and avoid touching your face. Wash hands when you get home and again after unpacking the groceries.

Shorten the guest list: Keep it small and limit the number of households attending. (It’s best not to mix households at all.) Ask guests to reduce contacts and potential exposures for as many days as possible before coming over.

Get tested: If testing is available in your area, consider asking all guests to be tested a few days before the holiday, timing it so they get the results before coming to your home. If rapid testing is available, get tested a few times during the week and on the day of the social event.

Move the event outside: Even if it’s cold outside, try hosting all or part of your holiday celebration outdoors. Look into space heaters and fire pits to warm a porch or patio. Even a partially open space, like a screened-in porch or a garage with the door open, is better than socializing indoors.

Open multiple windows (even if it’s cold): Most homes are poorly ventilated. Opening the windows will reduce the risk of the virus building up in the air if you inadvertently invite an infected person into your home. If it’s cold outside, turn up the heat or use space heaters as needed.

Turn on exhaust fans: Exhaust fans are found in bathrooms and over the stove. Turning them on won’t eliminate risk, but it will create negative pressure inside the space and pull air out at a higher rate.

Use a portable air cleaner: Buy an appliance large enough for the room size, or obtain multiple air cleaners for a large space. Look for a cleaner with a high “clean air delivery rate,” or CADR.

Wear masks: All guests should wear a mask when not eating. If you’re the host, set the example and put your mask on after the meal is over and everyone is enjoying the conversation. Limit the amount of time you spend together indoors.

Don’t share: Guests should have separate serving spoons and avoid sharing and passing serving dishes or utensils. Be mindful about touching water pitchers, wine bottles and drinking glasses handled by others. Wash hands frequently. Place disposable paper towels in the bathroom so your guests aren’t sharing the same hand towel. Space your guests so they aren’t crowded around a table.

Socialize outdoors the Scandinavian way

In the pandemic, rather than feeling depressed that the arrival of cold weather will mean that you’ll be isolated indoors, apart from friends and family, we can take lessons from Scandinavians about how to continue getting together outdoors, as Kari Lebowitz, an interdisciplinary graduate fellow at Stanford University reminds us.

Before you dismiss the idea of outdoor winter fun, think of the cold-weather traditions you may already have positive associations with, like tailgate parties, bonfires or ice-skating. If you’re properly bundled up, you can continue to see friends and relatives outdoors while making the effort to minimize coronavirus risk.

Embracing winter is a hallmark of Scandinavian family life. Kids play outside at school, wearing light-reflecting vests, even when it’s dark in the daytime and snowing. According to Linda McGurk, the Swedish author of “There’s No Such Thing as Bad Weather,” “Even if you haven’t grown up with this, I don’t think it’s too late.” She says you can still cultivate a positive wintertime mindset as an adult.

Norway has a concept called friluftsliv, which translates roughly to “open-air life.” According to Per Kare Jakobsen, a researcher at the University of Tromso who studies friluftsliv and open-air tourism, “the way Norwegians are brought up with the strong cultural tradition of friluftsliv is key to understanding our (generally quite positive) mindset.” This means dressing for the weather — from woolen socks and leggings to safety-focused reflective strips on your jacket — and getting outside.

If the idea of spending time outdoors even when the temperatures are below freezing sounds miserable to you, Ida Solhaug, a psychology researcher at the University of Tromso, says that even Norwegians feel this way sometimes. But, she explains, once you’re actually out there, something rather magical happens. The cold actually feels good: “Although it can be a bit of a strain to get out, when you first are outside, with good clothing, it always feels better than you thought it would: less windy and less cold than it looked from inside. You feel refreshed, you feel maybe a little bit robust and vital, and you feel the benefits of being in contact with the elements.”

As trend-watchers know, the embrace of anything cozy is known as hygge in Danish, koselig in Norwegian. Making things hygge or koselig is not just about fuzzy blankets and warm beverages. It’s about feeling content — a sense of coziness that is not only physical, but also psychological. Solhaug said that her daughter, who is in third grade, is regularly asked to take a log in her school bag so that her class can spend part of the school day outside around a bonfire made with one log from each child. This idea of coming together to celebrate the darkness outside is not only a COVID-19 friendly way to gather; it can be deeply meaningful. Lighting a flame — whether candles inside or bonfires outside — becomes a mindful moment, an opportunity to pause and enjoy.

Sacrifice so you can be together next year

Jennifer Weiner, a contributing opinion writer, writes about the trade-offs we’ve all made to get through a difficult year.

I’ve celebrated a Zoom Seder and a Zoom Thanksgiving and I’m preparing for a Zoom Hanukkah. I’ve set the table for four, instead of six or eight or 10, and “hosted” a Passover Seder with my siblings and my mom on my laptop screen on the counter, instead of at the table with us. I have a new niece I’ve met only on screen, and of all the things that aren’t the same, seeing a new baby as opposed to holding one — feeling that tiny hand curling around your finger, cuddling that warm, loaf-of-bread weight against your shoulder, smelling the sweetness that’s particular to a brand-new human being — is at the very top of the list.

These are real losses; there are days and weeks and months that none of us will get back.

But I’m hoping most Americans will be willing to make the trade-off — to stay home, to stay socially distanced, to wash our hands and wear our masks — because we want to be together next year. Because no one wants every holiday for the foreseeable future to start with 10 minutes of “I can’t see anyone” and “Mom, you need to click ‘start video’’’ and “I just texted you the link! Check again!” No one wants to watch Hallmark movies with masked protagonists who never get within less than 6 feet of one another.

And yet maybe there’s something worthwhile in the sacrifice — something even holy.

“The development of faith gives us the capacity to think outside of our immediate needs,” the Rev. Winnie Varghese, an Episcopal priest at Trinity Church Wall Street in Manhattan, told me. True, Christmas and Easter are days of holy obligation, days when even Christians who don’t attend church regularly show up. “That said, we are in a really unusual moment, a once-in-a-lifetime crisis,” Varghese said. “And in those times, you see the church overwhelmingly look toward the greater good, the common good.”

Varghese acknowledges that there’s real sadness around missing the services and the fellowship, the traditions of a normal celebration. “But, as an ordained person, it’s hard to believe that God would want us to harm other people — or ourselves.”